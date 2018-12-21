Farmers union warns of stir in Rajasthan, says Congress government discriminating in waiving farm loans

The Bhartiya Kisan Union Ambawata on Thursday threatened a statewide agitation over what it called discrimination in waiving farm loans by the newly elected Congress government.

Nem Singh, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Ambawata youth wing, held a press conference on Thursday and demanded complete farm loan waiver for farmers across the state as promised by the Congress earlier.

They alleged the government of discriminating between farmers by trying to make categories to waive the farm loan. The government has announced to waive loans of the defaulter farmers.

Nem Singh said the government declared farm loan waiver of defaulter farmers while before the assembly elections, AICC president Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot had promised loan waiver for all farmers if voted to power.

After the Congress formed the government, farmers in rural areas have been facing power outage where they need 24-hour electricity for irrigation, Singh said.

The Congress had also promised free electricity to farmers but it was not being provided, Singh said. Farmers have decided to begin a fresh agitation against the government if it does not accede to the farmers’ demands. “We will wait 10 days after which the farmers will start the agitation,” said Nem Singh.

Farmers will giving a fitting reply in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls if the government fails to fulfil their demands, Singh added.

Atar Singh, farmer from village Mundhera said, “We welcome the government’s initiative but the loan waiver should be similar for all farmers. Discrimination will not be tolerated.”

Harvir Singh, farmer from village Jatauli, said the benefit of farm loan waiver should be provided to all farmers. Government should not categorise the farmers as defaulter and honest.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:12 IST