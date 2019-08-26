Rajasthan woman wants police to probe who’s the father of her child

jaipur

A woman in Rajasthan’s Barmer district has lodged a case alleging that wrong name of her husband has been intentionally entered in her Aadhaar card by her in-laws and sought an investigation to ascertain the father of her child, police said.

The woman, a resident of Nehron Ki Basti under Bijrad police station, claimed that after the death of her first husband, she married Bhalla Ram about two years ago. She gave birth to a girl child about a year back and is seven months pregnant now, police said.

She claimed that taking advantage of her illiteracy, her in-laws and husband have intentionally entered the wrong name in the Aadhaar card, police said. Bhalla Ram’s uncle Hanumana Ram has been named as her husband in the Aadhaar card.

Imran Khan, station house officer of Bijrad police station, confirmed that they have registered the case. “It is a strange case and a DNA test is the only way to decide the father of a child. We have taken the samples of the woman and her daughter for DNA test, but Bhalla Ram, whom the woman is claiming to be her husband, has been missing,” Khan said.

“We are looking for Bhalla Ram, so that his sample for DNA test could be taken. On the basis of the test report, police could reach a conclusion in the case,” he said.

The woman told the police that Bhalla Ram used to beat her and harass her. In December she left Bhalla Ram’s home and started living with her sister. The woman’s daughter also lives with her. The woman urged the police to find out who is the father of her unborn child.

The woman told police that she had recently come to know about the entry of the wrong name of her husband in the Aadhaar card. The woman also met district superintendent of police Shivraj Meena to tell him that despite lodging of the case, police are not taking action in the matter.

