Eastern Railway to resume 54 non-suburban passenger services from today

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 08:02 IST

The Eastern Railway (ER) is set to resume non-suburban passenger services in West Bengal from today with 54 trains in operation. The non-suburban services were disrupted in the last week of March due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country.

The announcement was made by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal on Friday (November 27). “Effective 2nd December, Railways to run 54 non-suburban passenger services (27 pairs) from West Bengal. With adequate safety measures in place, this will greatly enhance ease of movement, connectivity & convenience of people of the state,” he had said on Twitter.

News agency PTI quoted an official as saying that out of the total 54 trains, 30 will operate in Howrah, 22 in Asansol division and the remaining two in Malda division.

In the Howrah division, eight trains each will run in the Bardhaman-Rampurhat section and the Rampurhat-Gumani section respectively, the official said adding that two will run in the Rampurhat-Dumka-Jasidih section.

“Apart from these, eight trains in Katwa-Azimgang and four passenger trains in Katwa-Azimganj sections will also be run in Howrah division,” he added.

Among the 22 trains in the Asansol division, eight would run in the Bardhaman-Asansol section, two trains in the Andal-Jasidih section and four each in Andal-Santhia, Asansol-Dhanbad, Asansol-Jasidih-Jhajha sections, the Eastern Railway official said.

The remaining two trains in the Malda division would run in the Malda-Barharwa section.

Earlier, local train services resumed in Bengal on November 11 after a period of more than seven months as authorities maintained strict vigil and passengers were seen following Covid-19 norms. As many as 413 suburban trains were being operated in the Sealdah division and 202 in the Howrah division, the Eastern Railway had said.

Authorities urged passengers to follow all virus protocols and also made wearing of masks mandatory for entering stations or trains. They also ensured regular sanitisation of stations and trains, alternate seating arrangements in compartments to maintain physical distancing and spot markings at all places including platforms and ticket counters.

