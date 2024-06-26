BRICS ministers unveil travel enhancement roadmap, highlight Moscow-Delhi cooperation

Moscow: The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group of emerging-market nations, which expanded in January, to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, unveiled a roadmap to boost travel between member countries at their inaugural tourism forum in Moscow over the weekend. The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) group of emerging-market nations(Sukanya Saha)

Hosted by Russia, this year's chair of BRICS, the forum featured a plenary session on "Prospects for BRICS Tourism Cooperation in New Conditions," led by Russian economic development minister Maxim Reshetnikov. The event marked the first thematic forum for BRICS, drawing over 300 leading experts, business leaders, and government representatives from member countries.

"Today, BRICS is a key platform for developing equal cooperation. The dialogue on payment systems is advancing between our countries, with new settlement mechanisms emerging," Reshetnikov said.

The BRICS group was established in 2009 and seen by analysts as a counter to the economic heft and political influence of the G7, comprising the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

Speaking with Hindustan Times at the forum, Evgeny Kozlov, first deputy head of the Moscow mayor's office, outlined the government's initiatives to boost Moscow as a global tourism destination, especially in the current economic climate.

Kozlov emphasised the focus on attracting Indian tourists, saying: “We're promoting Moscow and Russia in India, participating in major tourist exhibitions, and organising roadshows and familiarisation trips for professionals. We’re planning promotion programmes in key Indian cities and aiming to increase the number of direct flights to make travel cheaper.”

He highlighted the importance of communication, adding, “We need to talk more about Moscow—how safe, comfortable, and hospitable it is. Last year, 60,000 people from India visited Moscow, and we hope to increase that by 10% to 15% this year. We also have an e-visa system with India, making it easier and cheaper to visit Russia, which only takes five days to process.”

Kozlov noted the cooperation with the Russian government, stating, “Tourism is a team effort. We work with Russia's Ministry of International Affairs and the Ministry of Economic Development to prioritise our efforts and simplify regulations, making it easier for foreigners to visit Moscow, which is Russia’s main transportation hub and gateway.”

‘Ongoing negotiations between Moscow-Delhi will lead to a new chapter’

Highlighting the evolving partnership between India and Russia, particularly in trade, investment, and technology transfer, Kozlov said: "You know, in discussions with my colleagues at both the Moscow and federal government levels, we've seen an increase in business tourism here. There's a lot in common within BRICS, and much more we can do to bring our countries closer together. While I can't predict exact trade volume increases, I believe the numerous ongoing negotiations between Moscow and Delhi will lead to a new chapter in BRICS cooperation.”.

“With the ministry of economic development, we have a new initiative planned: the BRICS Cities Touring Club. It's a big announcement. This club aims to promote city breaks within BRICS, which are now the second most popular travel choice after seaside vacations. We see huge potential for intra-BRICS city cooperation in tourism, inviting tourists to explore the unique hospitality and culture of each city.”

“We have full support from the ministries of economic development and international affairs in Russia for this initiative. I believe BRICS capitals and other cities will embrace this idea, lead to new online and possibly offline meetings in Moscow or elsewhere this year and shape a fresh vision for tourism development among BRICS cities”.

The forum's business programme included three sessions involving the BRICS business communities. The discussions focused on innovation, sustainability, digitalisation, and cooperation, forming the basis for future collaborative efforts.

At the event, Reshetnikov also highlighted Russia's tourism growth, anticipating over 90 million tourist visits this year—a 30% increase from pre-pandemic levels. Foreign tourism to Russia has surged, with a 50% rise in foreign visitors in the first four months of 2024.