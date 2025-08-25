A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

“OH, MY GOD,” said Taylor Thomson, clapping her eyes on Ashley Richardson for the first time. “You have those fabulous heroin-chic arms.”

It was 2009. Both women were lounging in the backyard at the Malibu home of Beau St. Clair, a film producer and mutual friend. Richardson, wearing a muscle tee over her bikini, basked in the sun while Thomson sat fully covered in a flowy outfit and a hat. Her then-10-year-old daughter clutched a hot-pink mini Birkin.

Richardson, a lanky, 6-foot-tall blonde, was a free spirit who went on to build a career designing social-media campaigns for companies like Ford Motor and McDonald’s. Thomson was an heiress to Canada’s wealthiest family. An eccentric with a self-deprecating sense of humor, she went to dinners and parties with wild hair and drapey, distressed clothes by California designer Rick Owens. “She was this subversive, secret billionaire,” says one mutual friend.

But a few crucial commonalities—a shared silliness, a love for animals and a deep spirituality—drew them together. Thomson liked that Richardson had spent five years in India working with a spiritual leader named Amma, the so-called hugging saint. Richardson bonded with Thomson’s daughter, whom she recalls as precocious and “a quirky little being.”

“Taylor is a Holly Golightly, adventurous bohemian spirit,” says Richardson. “She has this big beautiful heart when she lets her guard down.” Both women have ADHD, she adds. “Because of that, I think we got each other.”

Richardson soon became part of a small Los Angeles friend group that Thomson called her inner sanctum. Whenever Thomson would land in Los Angeles, says Richardson, her phone would blow up. The women, often with Richardson’s girlfriend, would order Nobu takeout and pair it with tequila at Thomson’s beach house. Richardson made Sunday dinners and frittatas at the heiress’s Bel Air mansion. When Thomson had staff there, her assistants chopped onions. When she didn’t, Thomson was the first to do the dishes, and Richardson taught Thomson’s eager then-teenage daughter how to roast potatoes. For New Year’s Eve, they planned a menu that included chocolates and truffles. “Also an onion to chop for caviar,” reminded Thomson in a text message at the time.

Ashley Richardson (left) and billionaire heiress Taylor Thomson are battling in court after their over decade-long friendship fell apart.

Over the next decade, the friends traveled to Italy and London, bought the same Violife vegan feta and stocked up on Rite Aid hand cream. Richardson remembers the duo peeing in the bushes at a Rolling Stones concert—it was Thomson’s first-ever bush-pee—then rolling with laughter. When Thomson found herself alone on Super Bowl Sunday, she left Richardson a voicemail asking her to come over. “I love you, we are home, you can call,” she said. “Big hug, I love you, bye.”

Richardson had grown up in an affluent part of Monterey County, California, where she attended an elite prep school and was skiing by age 2. But Thomson’s wealth was in a different ballpark: “We would go somewhere for a few days and she’d be buying houses like other people buy mugs.”

Though there was a lot of it, money didn’t interfere with their relationship, Richardson says: “The reason we could be friends is because there was no financial connection.”

Richardson could be defensive about the way people used Thomson. At the Frieze Art Fair in London, Richardson recalls attendees descending on the heiress. “People know who she is and know she will drop millions,” says Richardson. “It was nauseating.” Then there were onetime friends who Thomson later assumed were using her for her money. She had a nickname for them: “Taker.”

Now the relationship between Thomson, 66, and Richardson, 47, has exploded into an epic battle that has landed the pair in court—but this time the billionaire is accusing her onetime best friend of doing the taking.

This story is based on interviews with friends and others connected to the family, and hundreds of emails, voicemails, text messages, videos and photos documenting their relationship. Even though they are no longer speaking, tensions are high: “Ms. Richardson has taken her bogus story to the media in an attempt to extract more money from Ms. Thomson,” says a Thomson spokesman. “This has nothing to do with leverage, but is about exposing the truth,” says Richardson. “Taylor deliberately destroyed my life.”

What went so wrong?

BY THE TIME Thomson met Richardson, the heiress had spent decades trying to prove herself to her family. For the Thomsons, control of the empire passed down the male line, according to people familiar with the family. Taylor—the middle child and only girl—felt less favored than her two brothers, and her efforts to forge her own path led to occasional periods of estrangement, the people said.

Much of the tension with her brothers revolved around money. The Thomson family in 2024 was the world’s 10th richest, according to Bloomberg, and Taylor wanted equal access. The family holding company, Woodbridge, owns a majority stake in media and technology company Thomson Reuters. Her older brother, David, is the chair of both companies.

Thomson pursued a career in acting, training at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts. She performed with Shakespearean theater companies in Massachusetts and Los Angeles and had roles in the TV show Matrix and the Canadian drama Forever Knight, about a vampire working as a detective. In 1999, she had a daughter.

People who know Thomson say she is dramatic and sounds like Catherine O’Hara’s character Moira Rose from the sitcom Schitt’s Creek. Her daughter, upon first seeing the show, marveled, “Oh, my God, it’s Mother.”

Thomson often suspected people were trying to use her for her money, according to those who know her. She insisted that those around her sign nondisclosure agreements, from assistants to an ex-boyfriend of her then-20-year-old daughter. And she could get aggressive if she thought those terms were breached.

Thomson even hired an infamous Hollywood private investigator, Anthony Pellicano, to spy on her former nanny, whom she suspected of sharing personal information with her daughter’s father during a custody battle. “I want you to do whatever you can to get information on Pamela,” said Thomson to Pellicano, on a recorded call played during Pellicano’s 2008 wiretapping trial, after which he was convicted. “Just get it. I’m not going to ask questions.”

By the fall of 2015, Thomson and Richardson’s friend St. Clair was losing her battle with ovarian cancer. Her closest friends surrounded her in her final months. Richardson and her partner at the time had weekend slumber parties at St. Clair’s ranch home. St. Clair’s producing partner, Pierce Brosnan, came by. Thomson decorated for Christmas with Dr. Seuss’s original Grinch sketches from her personal collection.

On one of her final days, St. Clair sat on her bed, holding the women’s hands atop each other: “I want you to take care of each other,” she said.

St. Clair’s death in January 2016 drew the two women even closer. But it also removed a governor on some of Thomson’s erratic tendencies, says a mutual friend: “When Beau died, there was no one keeping Taylor on the rails.”

Richardson and Thomson with their friend Beau St. Clair (right), who died in 2016.

Thomson had always been hard on staff. She could be demanding and quick to throw those close to her under the bus, according to people familiar with her interactions. She accused one employee of embezzling her money and of selling her daughter’s designer dresses—which were later found. “All crooks who stole and lied,” she wrote, listing names of four former staffers.

Richardson attributes some of that to the burden of her money: “She had so many properties, so much art, so many things. There was this endless swirl of chaos.” Thomson’s spokesman said the employee embezzled the money.

At first, things went back to normal. Thomson paid for five-star dinners and lavish trips. “Just the inner sanctum,” Thomson said, inviting her friend on a superyacht in 2016. (Richardson declined; she said she needed to work.)

Richardson, who by then was working as a development executive at Insurgent Media, was well-connected in L.A., brokering access to Coachella and its exclusive afterparty, Neon Carnival. “We’ll take the Suburban,” Thomson said, saying she needed to pack cosmetics and stop at the Cheese Store of Beverly Hills. Richardson drove.

Richardson wasn’t above literal dirty work, either, once relocating the heiress’s beloved chickens from Bel Air to Hollywood, getting covered with feces and feathers in the process. “Chickens will have a nice life now,” texted Thomson. “So thrilled.”

Richardson and Thomson in Sicily in 2013.

By 2019, another dynamic had complicated their friendship. At a time when Richardson’s relationship with her longtime partner was rocky, Thomson suggested her friend leave her partner and be with the billionaire instead. “Think how much better your life would be,” Richardson recalls her saying during a trip to British Columbia. Richardson says she said no.

The Thomson spokesman said: “This is all false.” A friend of Thomson said that around 2022 he asked if she had romantic interest in Richardson: “She said, ‘No, she’s my friend.’ ”

Still, when the Covid pandemic hit, the women formed a pod. In the summer of 2020, they celebrated Thomson’s daughter’s 21st birthday with an extravagant fireworks show aboard a 205-foot superyacht called Lucky Lady. A week later they threw a Bollywood-themed party for Richardson’s 42nd. “Livin’ the dream,” says a laughing Richardson in a video that July, using one of Thomson’s signature lines, under an umbrella on a rainy Bahamian beach. “Livin’ the dream,” says Thomson with a chuckle.

Beneath the yacht parties and the beach trips, however, a new tension simmered. In a message to a healer, whom St. Clair had introduced to both friends, Richardson wrote that while she truly loved Thomson, the energy was off: “Taylor has been borderline cruel to me consistently, throwing barbs my way if I speak and making sure I know that my lack of wealth and status makes me un interesting (literally).”

WITH THE PANDEMIC, Richardson’s work was drying up. In a fit of anxiety, she googled a burning question: Had anyone predicted any of this?

She stumbled upon Michelle Whitedove, a celebrity psychic. She dropped $25 a month for Whitedove’s newsletter, then largely ignored it until the spring of 2021, when she noticed the psychic had recommended a new crypto token.

“Persistence,” Whitedove wrote, “this is another dark horse that’s going to come up on everybody and be a big dog. Get it and sit on it, which is what I would tell myself.” The value of Persistence’s token, called XPRT, quadrupled from less than $3 in April to as high as $13 by the next month. That summer Richardson brought up Whitedove’s predictions to her friend.

“What is the link to that website of the channeler,” Thomson texted. She followed up with Robert Sabella, an astrologer and an intuitive she regularly consulted for advice, both personal and financial. Once, when Thomson tried a Xanax after a panic attack, she asked Sabella for his thoughts. He replied, “I’m getting that Xanax is NOT good for you right now, so stop taking it and find another way to calm down.”

He also weighed in on her investments. “Those answers I promised you,” Sabella emailed Thomson in August 2021: Bitcoin would drop significantly in October, he said, but other coins showed promise. “ ‘Theta’ has a very high reading on it (a ‘10’). ‘Persistence’ does as well (even higher).” Thomson forwarded the email to Richardson with a message: “Great news right!?”

“Taylor trusts her own instincts and would use Robert as a sounding board,” Thomson’s spokesman says now of their interactions, “but by no means would she make substantial life decisions based on his suggestions.”

The pair at Neon Carnival, an exclusive Coachella afterparty.

With time on her hands, Richardson dove in with doggedness and unbridled enthusiasm. She gave herself a crash course in the blockchain. Richardson put most of her comparatively small savings—tens of thousands of dollars—into Persistence. She eagerly recommended the coin to several friends.

And then she did the one thing she swore she would never do: She got involved with Thomson’s money.

With Richardson’s help, Thomson invested more than $40 million. In messages after the initial purchase, Richardson cheered Persistence’s early success. But she at times pushed back on Thomson’s requests, including when she suggested buying $60 million of the token. “Are you sure you want 60?!! I will try. Still think you should deversify [sic],” Richardson wrote her.

That same day, Thomson told Richardson she would seek access to what she viewed as her share of the family money. “I am going to write to my brothers directly,” Thomson texted her.

“Dear David and Peter,” Thomson wrote. “As I know you are both more than aware, our family branch”—Thomson and her daughter—“has been completely locked out of any voice of control of stewarding our financial future wealth.” She acknowledged having “always been one for riskier investments than the rest of the family,” but said she had been exposed to valuable opportunities—like crypto.

Thomson paid for five-star dinners and lavish trips.

She accused her brothers of discrimination: “The 2020 infrastructure around my family branch and the inherent restrictive compliance which was put into place…completelyremoved any opportunity of me stewarding meaningful investments.”

“To be blunt; it is no longer acceptable,” she wrote. The draft was signed, “As ever, Taylor.”

Thomson’s spokesman said this email was never sent. Woodbridge and the Thomson brothers didn’t respond to requests for comment.

For the next several months, Richardson spent as many as 20 hours a day hunched over her laptop, researching cryptocurrencies and executing trades for Thomson. Richardson says Thomson provided instructions over daily hourslong phone calls and messages.

Richardson stored physical wallets—USB-like devices holding millions in crypto—around her home, including at one point in her then-partner’s underwear drawer. Richardson—whom Thomson didn’t pay and who has no financial background—says that moving that money was exhilarating and stressful and then debilitatingly scary. She helped Thomson invest in more than a dozen coins and held what at times amounted to more than $140 million in cryptocurrency of her friend’s money.

That fall, Persistence’s value oscillated, but Richardson says she still believed Thomson stood to make billions—and that her own investment would multiply. “I feel like I’m about to have some economic support,” Richardson said to Sabella, the astrologer, in a November 2021 call. But she didn’t know how a windfall might impact her life: “Money isn’t bad, it’s how you interact with it,” she added. “Totally, totally,” replied Sabella.

The windfall never came. In 2022, Richardson unraveled from the stress. She became sleepless and depressed and turned to alcohol to cope.

By midyear, the crypto market crashed.

Persistence was virtually worthless.

TODAY, RICHARDSON IS DRIVING an Uber up and down California’s Central Coast, a job she took to make ends meet.

“I had this charmed, beautiful, magnificent life,” she says. She sounds dejected and wistful. Her life wasn’t charmed because of Thomson, she now says, but in spite of her. She had a lively community of friends around Los Angeles, a partner she loved and a thriving career. There were dinners and parties and, she says, a chosen family that included Thomson and her daughter.

“I don’t look at them and say, ‘Bad people,’ ” says Richardson. “I look at them and say, ‘This is the catastrophe of having money.’ ”

Now she lives alone in her childhood home in Monterey County. A private investigator’s unannounced visits to the homes of her mother and stepsister this August has led her to worry for her family. “She said, ‘I was hired by Taylor Thomson,’” says Richardson’s mother of the woman, a former FBI agent who now works for the consulting firm Guidepost Solutions.

Richardson has applied for food stamps. She can’t afford pain medication for her dog Jasper. And she is buried in legal work.

Most of her social interaction comes from Uber passengers. She sounds perky when her next one arrives. “Hi, Mary. Hi, good morning, come on in.”

As for Thomson, she feels betrayed and angry, says one longtime friend. In hindsight, the heiress believes that Richardson took advantage of her and sold her an impossibly rosy picture of Persistence’s potential. Two people close to the billionaire wondered whether she and those around her had missed warning signs over the years. Had Richardson been taking all along?

“It’s always really sad when you have a friend that does something untoward,” a friend of Thomson says.

In 2022, Thomson hired consulting firm Guidepost to recover her assets after numerous requests for Richardson to provide an accounting, according to Bradley Dizik, president of the firm’s technology practice. In the first half of that year, while Richardson had control of Thomson’s digital assets, there were more than 450,000 trades with the billionaire’s funds, many of which she didn’t authorize and were extremely risky, Dizik alleged.

He alleged that Thomson lost more than $80 million in crypto associated with Richardson’s involvement. Asked about the private investigator, a Thomson spokesman said Guidepost was making continued efforts “to recoup the tens of millions of dollars of Ms. Thomson’s money lost under Ms. Richardson’s control.”

The pair haven’t spoken since 2022.

Richardson denies that she was trading without Thomson’s permission, and says that because the liquidity of some of the coins was low, she at times made thousands of trades to avoid moving the price. “There was never a formal contract between us—just a clear oral understanding, reaffirmed often, about what she wanted me to do on her behalf,” Richardson says. “Everything I did was based on her instructions, as part of her effort to minimize losses.”

After the coin’s collapse, Thomson lawyered up. Richardson did too. She hired a high-powered lawyer, Nicholas Gravante, who said he was so convinced she did nothing wrong he made the unusual move of putting her on calls with Thomson’s lawyers.

In 2023, Thomson sued Richardson and Persistence, seeking at least $25 million. Her lawyers accused them of lying about the coin’s potential returns in order to bring in a “whale,” or wealthy individual whose investments would show up on the public blockchain—and induce others to invest, too.

Persistence rewarded Richardson by giving her a secret kickback of $783,702 worth of XPRT, the lawsuit alleged. Thomson’s spokesman pointed to a message referring to a “finders fee” in which Richardson told the Persistence founder that the arrangement “did not need to be spelled in the buyers document.”

Richardson countered in court filings that Thomson decided to invest on her own, without any due diligence except for consulting psychics. She says that she and Thomson agreed on a finder’s fee that she would receive only if Thomson’s investment was profitable after a year. Richardson says she ultimately received nothing. In July, Thomson and Persistence settled for an undisclosed amount.

A text message Richardson sent to Thomson.

Richardson soon became too deep in debt to pay Gravante, so began representing herself in court, with help from ChatGPT. She countersued for $10 million, alleging that Thomson defamed her by telling people in their shared professional and social circles that she committed theft and fraud. Thomson’s lawyers have denied this.

Meanwhile, Richardson tried to start over: attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, hiking with her dogs and driving up and down the coast with her rideshare passengers. But last year on her ex-partner’s birthday, she relapsed. Just two days short of two years sober, she took an Ativan and downed several cocktails. She texted Thomson. “Because of you I have lost everything, and you decided to sue the person who had nothing left to lose,” Richardson typed. “I loved you more than anything.”

She dashed off insults—“rich motherf—ing sociopathic bitch”—then pleaded with Thomson to kill her: “Send your f—ing goons to take my life. Please, you have destroyed me.”

Thomson didn’t write back. The pair haven’t spoken since 2022.

Even St. Clair couldn’t bring them together. In a string of messages in October that year, Richardson told Thomson she was angry, broke and couldn’t buy groceries. She had Thomson’s portion of St. Clair’s ashes, she said. “They aren’t mine to scatter, they are your responsibility,” Richardson typed. “Despite it all, I worry about you all the time. And I miss you.”

Thomson didn’t respond. But her lawyer did.

“Apparently your client sent a text to mine recently regarding the ashes of a friend (Beau) that Ashley has been safekeeping for Taylor. Apparently your client wants to return the ashes to my client,” Thomson’s lawyer wrote to Richardson’s lawyer. “We can arrange to have someone pick them up from your client if that is okay with you.”

Nobody ever did.

Write to Corinne Ramey at corinne.ramey@wsj.com

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell

A Billionaire, a Psychic and a Bad Investment: The Friendship Breakup from Hell