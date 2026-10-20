A fall planting guide for long-lived perennials like peonies, iris and false indigo

When plants die, we automatically assume we’re responsible. Sometimes, we are. But what we might not realize is that, like all living things, plants have a lifespan, and sometimes their time is simply up.

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Annuals, of course, complete their entire lifecycles, from seed to death, in one year. Biennials live two years, although they often self-seed. Perennials are those expected to live for two or more years.

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Some perennials are short-lived. Others, like coneflowers, have moderate lifespans. But some can outlive their gardeners, surviving under the right conditions for 20, 50 or even 100 years. And fall is a great time to plant them.

Peonies are the super agers of the group. The woody shrubs with large, showy springtime blossoms often take a while to take off, but once they do, they’re in it for the long haul, easily living 50-100 years and sometimes even longer. These are heirloom plants, often passed down from generation to generation. Plant them in early fall in a sunny spot in zones 3-9 for a lifetime of blooms.

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{{^usCountry}} Bearded iris can also live for generations. In fact, with proper care, they can literally live forever. Grown from rhizomes planted in late summer or early fall, their roots produce an endless supply of underground offshoots that continually sprout new life. Dig up and divide clumps every three to five years to prevent crowding, which can lead to root rot and decline, and discard old or dead rhizomes before replanting the newer roots in another sunny spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bearded iris can also live for generations. In fact, with proper care, they can literally live forever. Grown from rhizomes planted in late summer or early fall, their roots produce an endless supply of underground offshoots that continually sprout new life. Dig up and divide clumps every three to five years to prevent crowding, which can lead to root rot and decline, and discard old or dead rhizomes before replanting the newer roots in another sunny spot. {{/usCountry}}

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Hostas can live for more than 50 years in zones 3-9. For the best results, plant them in spring or fall in rich, slightly acidic soil in a shady spot that gets a bit of morning sun, monitor and protect them from pests like slugs, and divide them every three to five years after their first decade.

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Although each daylily flower lasts for just one day, the plants often endure 50 years with little care. Plant them in rich, well-draining soil in a sunny spot. Plant them in rich, well-draining soil in a sunny spot in zones 2, 3-9 or 11, depending on variety. Plant them in early spring or late summer to early fall, and divide clumps every three to five years to rejuvenate the plant .

False indigo can easily exceed 50 years in your zone 3-9 garden. The plants are slow to establish, taking up to five years to reach maturity, but once established, their long, woody taproot helps them resist drought, frost and just about anything nature can throw their way. They do not, however, like to be disturbed, so select a sunny garden spot carefully and leave them be. Then decide who their next caretaker should be and write them into your will.

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Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for The Associated Press. She publishes the Weekly Dirt Newsletter. for weekly gardening tips and advice.

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