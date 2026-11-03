A quote on a mirror in Caitlin Clark’s childhood home inspires her new children's book

NEW YORK — Caitlin Clark has been an avid reader since she was a kid, thanks in huge part to her mother.

Now the Indiana Fever star can add writer to her ever-growing resume with a new children's book, “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams," that comes out Tuesday.

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“I grew up loving to read books,” Clark said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “My mom was an English major in college. She's a bookworm, she reads a lot of books, so she helped me a little bit with this.”

It's a picture book published by Random House Books for Young Readers that's written in rhyming verse. Clark first thought about not having it rhyme, but she said it just worked better that way.

“Everything that you see, I always have a part in,” Clark said of her involvement with the book. “I want people to know I put a lot of time and effort into that.”

The book was inspired by a quote that's on a mirror in her childhood home: "The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.” The mirror is still in her parents' house.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s something that hopefully they’ll always have for me through life and I'll maybe pass along to one of my kids one day,” Clark said. “I don’t think it’s always something you realize or notice when you’re looking in the mirror that it’s something motivational.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s something that hopefully they’ll always have for me through life and I'll maybe pass along to one of my kids one day,” Clark said. “I don’t think it’s always something you realize or notice when you’re looking in the mirror that it’s something motivational.” {{/usCountry}}

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The book focuses on teamwork, perseverance and the love of those around her, including her family, friends and teammates.

“I think a lot of it is very true to my story, and the way I was raised,” Clark said. “You know, my career as a basketball player, just doing a little extra and believing in yourself a little extra. You’re going to need a little extra love, or courage."

Clark just finished the third year of her professional career short of her ultimate goal of winning a WNBA championship. Her Fever team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces. Unlike last year when she was recovering from an injury, this year she’s healthy and able to continue to work on improving her game.

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Clark remembers when she was a kid her mom would always give her a book for Christmas Eve. That tradition has continued.

“It’s obviously changed from picture books to short chapter books to now motivational things or books by coaches or leadership books,” she said. “Inside every book she writes a note. So books have always been a part of my life growing up.”

Clark has always done a lot with children. Her foundation supports youth and when she was at Iowa, the young star spent a lot of time at the Iowa Family Children’s Hospital. The 24-year-old Clark even has appeared in a commercial with Sesame Street character Cookie Monster, whom she adored growing up while watching the show.

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She would love to join Sesame Street for an episode.

See ’s full WNBA coverage here

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