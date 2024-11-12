Abhay Sehgal interview: What's it like being an artist in the age of social media and should you go to art school?

If you feel compelled to create your own art and want to be a successful artist, must you go to art school? While there's no clear answer, what is clear is that art school alone cannot make you an artist or shield you from uncertainty, according to Abhay Sehgal. The 26-year-old New Delhi-based artist is as committed to selling his stunning, powerful art as he is to showcasing his personality, talent and distinct aesthetic that will leave you dreaming of a career in art. Also read | Three-year-old German boy is the new ‘mini-Picasso’ on social media; makes splash in art world Abhay Sehgal speaks about everything from his social media presence to his recently-launched fashion line. (Pic courtesy: Abhay Sehgal)

Abhay, whose Instagram bio simply reads 'surreal contemporary artist,' is one of the young Indian artists finding real traction showcasing their work digitally. His refreshing, vivid canvases have won him a following of over 78,000 Instagram fans. In case you haven't seen it yet, here's the link to his impressive Instagram account, Art by Sehgal, which will satisfy your need for all things aesthetically pleasing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Abhay, who holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Chicago, answered questions about why Instagram really matters for artists today. He also spoke about how he's always been passionate about art and how important is it really to graduate from art school to make being a commercially successful artist a viable option.

Excerpts:

You regularly share your art on your Instagram account, and people have taken notice. How important is social media for an artist today?

The most important thing is just starting your own social media page about your art. It is a free platform where you can put out your art, and at the same time, audiences around the world are looking at your work and giving you validation. Social media presence goes a long way, all the opportunities come from there now. A young artist should start off from there for sure before they think of big exhibitions. I think social media is the most important as it gives you a push. Actually, the first time I sold my art was through social media. It was 2020; there was this one piece (illustration) I made that went viral on Instagram. I sold it for $750. My first client was from New York. My style was very different back then.

As a contemporary artist, talk about your education; your time in school and then art school.

I have been a boarding school kid since I was 5, in Dehradun and then Mussoorie. In the 11th grade I had to switch because I wanted to get into a board that accepts art. I thought I could do something related to art as that's where my brain worked. I went for International Baccalaureate (IB) and had art as a subject, too. My teacher in that school supported me a lot and really pushed me to join an art school. After school, I applied to 5 to 6 art schools and got in in almost all of them, and then I chose the Art Institute of Chicago as I was looking at the ranking. I think what stood out the most for me at my art school was that it did not allow me to go a specific route. It could be a negative or a positive thing' since you don't have a direction, you could be lost. But it gave me options to explore a lot of subjects – fine arts to graphic design, animation and VFX.

Can art be taught at all?

No one has ever asked me where I studied art from. I think grades don't matter. Your work matters, and how you talk about your work matters the most. In my opinion, the idea of getting a degree and getting good grades is not that important. In the end, it is about how you present your art and how strong your concepts are. If you are sure of going to an art school, then there is nothing like it. But at the same time, make sure you start your art page on social media first, do it like a side hustle. As an artist you will never feel you are ready to put your work out there. But talk about your work like you own it and that goes a long way. Unless and until you believe in your work, a third person can't believe in it.

Any art school myths you'd like to bust?

You need to know that art schools will never tell you how to sell your work or help you get into galleries. It does not happen like that. If you are popping on social media, your first job is connected to art, or you make connections in the art world, like any other business, all of those matter more.

How difficult or easy was it to convince your parents about your career choice?

Being from a business family, it was expected that I'd take some commerce or business-related course in college and then come back and join the family business. But my parents have been very supportive. They had their doubts, but I convinced them that I would make a business out of it (his art). And I did.

Experiences vary widely, but in your opinion, can interacting with others in the art community be useful, or at least motivating, in helping one create a successful career as an artist?

I used to believe that a person could not make a living out of just art. Now, I am doing well, so I won't say it is tough once you start loving the process of it. This is my fourth year as a professional artist. When I started off, I took up a job as an art curator in Miami, US. I saw these artists making good money and doing very well, and that was a triggering point for me. You can be a part of the art community, but once you are done with your art college, you should consider it from a business point of view; if art is going to be your bread and butter, you should join the communities that will get you something, help you sell. I got very lucky, in the first year itself, I started exhibiting in Miami.

It’s 2024, and social media is a pervasive and ubiquitous part of daily life for most people. How do you decide how much to share? And as you expand your brand, do you have a team that's helping you grow?

It is all me; it is like a hit and trial. The best part is that if you keep at it and work on your social media game, you will be working more and creating more art since you have to post. And before you know it, your portfolio is ready. Social media can become a habit that helps you grow. For my clothing venture, I recently got a marketing and branding team. Now, I have 7-10 people working with me.

Tapping into fashion as an artist is a smart way to reach new consumers. How has the response been to your recently-launched clothing line?

I launched my fashion line about two months ago. This is my second venture; the first will always be art. I did it as an experiment; it has been crazy, so far. I did not expect such a good response. We sold out on so many things. It's been two months since we have done some 250 orders; I did not know people would be so receptive.