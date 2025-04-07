Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Great Indian Cricket Festival: Up to 70% off on cricket kits, cricket bats, cricket jerseys, and more

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 07, 2025 01:24 PM IST

Score massive savings on cricket bats, kits, balls, shoes, and jerseys during Amazon's Great Indian Cricket Festival. Up to 70% off select items.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

CW Championship Cricket Kit for Men Full Size Cricket Kit Set English Willow Cricket Kit Full Cricket Kit Bag Full Set Cricket Kit Full Size Adult Set Senior Kit- Red Black White View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whitedot Albatross English Willow Cricket Combo KIT (Boys/Small, Right) View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WHITEDOT SPORTS Leather Whitedot Albatross English Willow Cricket Combo Kit (Mens/Larges, Right) View Details checkDetails

₹14,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MRF King Virat Kohli Limited Edition English Willow Cricket Bat Crown |Ready to Play | with Batting Gloves Drive, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹10,365

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MRF King Virat Kohli Limited Edition English Willow Cricket Bat Invisible with Batting Gloves Grand, Multicolor View Details checkDetails

₹13,364

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SG Summer Camp Kashmir Cricket Kit for All Ages, Black/Grey - Size 5 View Details checkDetails

₹5,975

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SG English Willow Triple Crown Classic Triple Crown Classic No.4 Cricket Bat, Size 4 View Details checkDetails

₹16,465

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SG Triple Crown Classic Cricket Bat (No.6, Size 6), Popular Willow View Details checkDetails

₹19,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SG Sunny Tonny Classic (Size 4) Cricket Bat Sunny Tonny Classic No.4, Size 4 View Details checkDetails

₹18,815

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KOOKABURRA Adult Cricket Bat KB Ghost 100 No.4, English Willow View Details checkDetails

₹6,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Heega ™ MMI Mongoose English Willow Cricket bat Grade 4 (Pre-Knocked) for Men(54 and Above) View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SG Club Leather Balls, Pack of 12 (White), Cricket View Details checkDetails

₹10,217

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cricket Balls SG SupaSoft (2 Ball Pack),Multicolour View Details checkDetails

₹709

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Unisex-Adult 24 FH Rubber Pelé Yellow-Clyde Royal-Fire Orchid Cricket Shoe - 8 UK (10769904) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Unisex-Adult 24 FH Rubber Pelé Yellow-Clyde Royal-Fire Orchid Cricket Shoe - 8 UK (10769904) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

New Balance Mens CK4040N6 Cricket Shoes 10 UK, White View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DSC Hawk 2.0 Multifunction with Velcro Cricket Shoes for Men, 7 UK (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,328

amazonLogo
GET THIS

new balance Men Standard Width 4020 White Cricket Shoes (CK4020R5D_New) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999.9

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HUNDRED Pitch Force Cricket Shoes | Terraspike Rubber Studs | Embedded Support Plate for Stability | Lightweight & Durable | Ideal for Turf, Ground & Hard(Blue/Orange/White ;8 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹1,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NIVIA CRICK-500 Shoes| Mesh & TPU Upper| Cushioned EVA Insole| Phylon & Rubber Outsole | Game-Changing Shoes to Elevate Your Cricket Performance | Cricket Shoes For Men| Sports Shoes White/Royal Blue Size-UK09 View Details checkDetails

₹1,202

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vector X Flipper 2.0 Cricket Shoes for Mens Rubber Stud, Lightweight,Performance, Comfort, and Durability Shoe for All-Round Performance (White-Cyan) Size- 9 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Mens Regular Fit Jersey (713737_Navy-Flame Scarlet View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Skechers Mens Printed Regular Fit T-Shirt (TP0091ID-RNVL_Blue View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

playR Unisexs Regular Fit Jersey (PRSRH25-FANJHS-PLAIN-ADULT_Orange View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

playR Unisexs Geometric Classic Fit T-Shirt (PRGT25-FANJHS-ADULT Blue View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

playR Unisexs Geometric Classic Fit T-Shirt (PRCSK25-FANJHS-7D-ADULT Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹839

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FEED BUDDY Plastic Automatic Cricket Feed Machine (Without Balls, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

str8bat Sensor - Cricket Bat Sensor, Motion Sensor for Cricket, Bat Sensor Cricket, Bat Speed Sensor, Smart Cricket Bat, Batting Practice Equipment, Batting Analysis Device View Details checkDetails

₹5,849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FIRE FLY Professional Automatic Academy Cricket Ball Feeder Machine with Balls and Batteries Provision View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ProZone UV Protected, Interlocked Green Cricket Practice/Boundary Net 1mm, 1.5 mm, 2mm, 2.5mm, 3mm (3 MM) View Details checkDetails

₹9,900

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sidearm Elite Cricket Ball Thrower,Pink View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SAS SPORTS Cricket Ground Marking Kit Carry Bag View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Roxan Premium Cricket Fielding Practise Katchet Board - Fielding & Catching Practise, Cricket practices Fiber Katchet Board, Outdoor and Indoor catching Practice Board View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

As the IPL 2025 heats up with nail-biting finishes and boundary-smashing brilliance, Amazon brings the excitement off the pitch, into your hands! Amazon is celebrating Amazon Great Indian Cricket Festival wherein you can get up to 70% off on the best cricket bats, cricket kits, jerseys and all things cricket!

Amazon Great Indian Cricket festival gives up to 70% off on cricket assets
Amazon Great Indian Cricket festival gives up to 70% off on cricket assets

Be it your love for Dhoni's legacy, Kohli's fire, or the rising stars of this season, now’s your chance to swing big on savings. From the LED TVs for those edge-of-the-seat match moments to your favourite cricket's jersey, Amazon's Cricket Festival has your match-day vibes covered.

So, stay glued to your recliners and bring home the best cricket gears this cricket season.

Unleash your cricket vibes:

Cricket kits at up to 40% off

Gear up like your favourite IPL star with Amazon’s Cricket Festival! Be it your weekend matches or a street-side legend, grab complete cricket kits at up to 40% off. Perfect for all ages, these kits have everything you need to recreate those match-winning moments. So, don’t just watch the game, live it, play it, own it!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cricket bats and balls at up to 70% off

 

Unleash your inner Kohli or Rohit with unbeatable deals on cricket bats and balls, now at up to 70% off! Be it you're uncountable hitting sixes at your local ground or practicing yorkers in your backyard, Amazon’s Cricket Festival brings you pro-quality gear at dream prices. Pick from iconic willow bats, leather balls, and training essentials. With savings this massive, your cricket season starts now.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cricket shoes at up to 60% off

 

Stay quick on your feet like your IPL favourites with up to 60% off on top-tier cricket shoes! Made for speed, grip, and comfort, these shoes are made for every boundary sprint and every slip-catch dive. At Amazon’s Cricket Festival, get performance-ready footwear without breaking the bank. Run between the wickets like a champ as your dream season starts from the ground up!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cricket jerseys at up to 60% off


Support your favourite cricketer this IPL season with IPL official jerseys at up to 60% off! Whether you bleed blue, roar with the lions, or ride with the knights, Amazon’s Cricket Festival has your back. Show off your team spirit in style as you cheer from the stands or your couch. From Virat’s finesse to Dhoni’s calm, rep your icons with pride. Limited-time deals, unlimited fandom, grab your jersey now before the final over ends!

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cricket accessories at up to 60% off

 

Level up your cricket gear game with up to 60% off on must-have accessories! From gloves and guards to helmets and caps, Amazon’s Cricket Festival has it all. Gear up like your favourite IPL heroes and stay match-ready with premium accessories designed for comfort and protection. Whether you're fielding in the deep or padding up for a long innings, this is your chance to shop smart and play hard. Because champions are made from the details.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Gym shorts for men: Level up your gym game with these comfy and stylish shorts

Chikankari kurtis to level up your wardrobe : Embrace ethnic elegance in style!

Experience tee-rific choices! Get stylish t-shirts for women to suit every mood

FAQ on Amazon Cricket Season

  • What materials are cricket bats made from?

    Most cricket bats are made from English Willow or Kashmir Willow. English Willow is preferred for professional play due to its lightweight and power.

  • What size cricket bat should I buy?

    Bat sizes range from size 1 (kids) to full-size (adults). Choose based on your height and comfort. Adults generally use SH (Short Handle) size.

  • What's the difference between red, white, and pink balls?

    Red Balls: Used in test matches. White Balls: Used in limited-overs games (ODIs, T20s). Pink Balls: Used in day-night test matches for better visibility.

  • What is the ball made of?

    A cricket ball has a cork core wrapped in string and covered with leather, stitched together with a prominent seam.

  • Are cricket jerseys different for each format?

    Yes. Test jerseys are usually all white, while ODI and T20 jerseys are colorful and designed specifically for each team's identity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Art and Culture / Amazon Great Indian Cricket Festival: Up to 70% off on cricket kits, cricket bats, cricket jerseys, and more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On