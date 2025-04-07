Amazon Great Indian Cricket Festival: Up to 70% off on cricket kits, cricket bats, cricket jerseys, and more

As the IPL 2025 heats up with nail-biting finishes and boundary-smashing brilliance, Amazon brings the excitement off the pitch, into your hands! Amazon is celebrating Amazon Great Indian Cricket Festival wherein you can get up to 70% off on the best cricket bats, cricket kits, jerseys and all things cricket! Amazon Great Indian Cricket festival gives up to 70% off on cricket assets

Be it your love for Dhoni's legacy, Kohli's fire, or the rising stars of this season, now’s your chance to swing big on savings. From the LED TVs for those edge-of-the-seat match moments to your favourite cricket's jersey, Amazon's Cricket Festival has your match-day vibes covered.

So, stay glued to your recliners and bring home the best cricket gears this cricket season.

Unleash your cricket vibes:

Cricket kits at up to 40% off

Gear up like your favourite IPL star with Amazon’s Cricket Festival! Be it your weekend matches or a street-side legend, grab complete cricket kits at up to 40% off. Perfect for all ages, these kits have everything you need to recreate those match-winning moments. So, don’t just watch the game, live it, play it, own it!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cricket bats and balls at up to 70% off

Unleash your inner Kohli or Rohit with unbeatable deals on cricket bats and balls, now at up to 70% off! Be it you're uncountable hitting sixes at your local ground or practicing yorkers in your backyard, Amazon’s Cricket Festival brings you pro-quality gear at dream prices. Pick from iconic willow bats, leather balls, and training essentials. With savings this massive, your cricket season starts now.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cricket shoes at up to 60% off

Stay quick on your feet like your IPL favourites with up to 60% off on top-tier cricket shoes! Made for speed, grip, and comfort, these shoes are made for every boundary sprint and every slip-catch dive. At Amazon’s Cricket Festival, get performance-ready footwear without breaking the bank. Run between the wickets like a champ as your dream season starts from the ground up!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cricket jerseys at up to 60% off



Support your favourite cricketer this IPL season with IPL official jerseys at up to 60% off! Whether you bleed blue, roar with the lions, or ride with the knights, Amazon’s Cricket Festival has your back. Show off your team spirit in style as you cheer from the stands or your couch. From Virat’s finesse to Dhoni’s calm, rep your icons with pride. Limited-time deals, unlimited fandom, grab your jersey now before the final over ends!

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Cricket accessories at up to 60% off

Level up your cricket gear game with up to 60% off on must-have accessories! From gloves and guards to helmets and caps, Amazon’s Cricket Festival has it all. Gear up like your favourite IPL heroes and stay match-ready with premium accessories designed for comfort and protection. Whether you're fielding in the deep or padding up for a long innings, this is your chance to shop smart and play hard. Because champions are made from the details.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Gym shorts for men: Level up your gym game with these comfy and stylish shorts

Chikankari kurtis to level up your wardrobe : Embrace ethnic elegance in style!

Experience tee-rific choices! Get stylish t-shirts for women to suit every mood

FAQ on Amazon Cricket Season What materials are cricket bats made from? Most cricket bats are made from English Willow or Kashmir Willow. English Willow is preferred for professional play due to its lightweight and power.

What size cricket bat should I buy? Bat sizes range from size 1 (kids) to full-size (adults). Choose based on your height and comfort. Adults generally use SH (Short Handle) size.

What's the difference between red, white, and pink balls? Red Balls: Used in test matches. White Balls: Used in limited-overs games (ODIs, T20s). Pink Balls: Used in day-night test matches for better visibility.

What is the ball made of? A cricket ball has a cork core wrapped in string and covered with leather, stitched together with a prominent seam.

Are cricket jerseys different for each format? Yes. Test jerseys are usually all white, while ODI and T20 jerseys are colorful and designed specifically for each team's identity.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.