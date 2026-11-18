Many Indian homes undergo renovations over time, as interior styles evolve. New ones enter, while old ones become obsolete. Homeowners always stay on top of the latest trends in order to make their homes great conversation starters and feel refreshed. But one aspect of most homes continues to be neglected: bathrooms. They are limited only to functional value and still stuck in old 90s and early 2000s design.ALSO READ: Can your home make you happier? 5 decor tips to create a space you love

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We asked an expert why bathroom interior revamp appears to be stuck in limbo. Gita Ramanan, co-founder and CEO of DesignCafe, told us that bathrooms often do not get renovated as much as other rooms.“Most Indian homes have been renovated in the last decade; the kitchen got upgraded to modular cabinets, the living room got better lighting and furnishings, the wardrobes got smarter storage solutions inside or sliding doors outside. Then you walk into the bathroom, which is used more often than any of them, and you’ll find that it has been left for last.”

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What is the reason behind this lag? Is it the lack of choice in the market? Ramanan disagreed and ruled out a lack of choice as the reason, as there is a range of sanitaryware fittings available today, and tiles are better than before and easier to buy.

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{{^usCountry}} She said, “The bathroom has stayed behind for a different reason: the process of getting one built has barely changed. In that sense, the market is stuck in 1990. Not in how the bathroom looks, but in how it gets remade.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said, “The bathroom has stayed behind for a different reason: the process of getting one built has barely changed. In that sense, the market is stuck in 1990. Not in how the bathroom looks, but in how it gets remade.” {{/usCountry}}

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Bathrooms renovation require coordination from waterproofing, plumbing, tiling, electrical, fittings and carpentry.

Why is bathroom renovation more than a design process?

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So, here's the catch: it is not as simple as swapping outdated furniture. As per Ramanan, a bathroom is ‘not one job. It is six, done by different people.’

She mentioned the essentials of any bathroom renovation: “Waterproofing, plumbing, tiling, electrical, fittings and carpentry are each handled by a separate trade, usually hired separately, and usually with no one person responsible for how they work together. The slope of the floor depends on the tiler, but the drainage depends on the plumber, and the waterproofing under both is invisible once the tiles go on. Each person can do their work well, and the bathroom can still fail.”

Since a bathroom requires multiple things to be in order, delays occur, and with them comes the ‘pass the responsibility.’ This means that if there is any leak, the expert expressed concern about how everyone directs the problem to someone else, shrugging off responsibility.

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“The leak shows up months, sometimes years, later, and then the conversation is predictable: the plumber points to the fittings, the contractor points to the old structure, the supplier points to the installation, and the homeowner becomes the project manager of a problem they did not create,” Gita Ramanan said.

Long story short, bathrooms require a lot of coordination. One thing goes wrong, and the entire plan comes down crashing. Separate trades handle plumbing, waterproofing, tiling, electrical work and fittings, making coordination difficult and accountability unclear.

The same coordination issue applies to new bathrooms too. She added, “New bathrooms are no different: the builder hands over sanitaryware, tiles and fittings, and the homeowner still has to coordinate with a carpenter and an electrician to finish the job. In an independent home, a new bathroom follows the same process as a renovation.”

Why do people wait for a bathroom revamp?

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Apart from miscommunication and coordination issues, Ramanan identified renovation cost as one of the deterrents.

“Costs are hard to pin down because the real condition of a bathroom— the old pipes and the damaged waterproofing— is only discovered once the walls open; timelines slip for the same reason. And a bathroom is the one room a family cannot do without for long, so a renovation with no end date is a real cost to a household, not an inconvenience," she described the costs involved.

What has to change?

Bathroom renovation does not have to be complicated rocket science that leaves you racking your brain. Better products will not fix this, but as per the expert, these three things might:

1. One owner for the whole job

Someone who is accountable from the first measurement to the last coat of sealant, including what is hidden behind the tiles.

2. Standard execution, personal design

The choices that make a bathroom yours (layout, tile, finish) should be customisable, but the things that decide whether it leaks (waterproofing method, floor slope, plumbing checks) should not.

Standardising the second is what gives you the freedom to personalise the first

3. Plan for after

The bathroom is not finished when the last fitting goes in. It is finished when the homeowner knows what is covered, for how long, and whom to call if something leaks.

This is where a service provider and a coordinator help.

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