In many Indian homes, there’s a cupboard or a top shelf that holds the “good” crockery. The fine China, the steel glasses without a single dent and the dinner set that came as a wedding gift are all kept aside, and they only come out when someone visits. The rest of the time, the family happily eats out of older plates and mismatched cups. This habit has been around for generations, and it is still practised in a majority of Indian homes. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD, psychotherapist, life alchemist, coach and healer, founder and director of Gateway of Healing, shared reasons behind this longstanding Indian household tradition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Why some people struggle to accept gifts even when they appreciate the gesture: A psychologist explains

Guests come first

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to Dr Tugnait, the idea that a guest should be treated with great respect runs deep in Indian culture. So when someone comes over, bringing out the nicest plates is a family’s way of saying that they’re happy the person is there and want to make them feel looked after.

The idea that a guest should be treated with great respect runs deep in Indian culture.

Worrying about judgement

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “A lot of families care quite a bit about what visitors think of their home. Chipped cups or old steel plates might make them feel that guests will think less of them, so the nicer set becomes a way of making a good impression,” said Dr Tugnait. Saving the best {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A lot of families care quite a bit about what visitors think of their home. Chipped cups or old steel plates might make them feel that guests will think less of them, so the nicer set becomes a way of making a good impression,” said Dr Tugnait. Saving the best {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Many older Indians grew up at a time when money was tight, and new things were hard to come by. They learnt to protect whatever was valuable and use it carefully, and that habit of keeping things aside for a special day has been passed down to their children.

Memories attached to them

Dr Tugnait highlighted that quite often, the guest set was a wedding gift or something handed down by a mother or grandmother. People feel attached to these pieces and are scared of breaking them, so they keep them safe for occasions that feel important enough.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

People feel attached to these pieces and are scared of breaking them, so they keep them safe for occasions that feel important enough.

The other side

“There’s something a little sad about a family saving its best things for others and hardly ever using them for themselves,” said Dr Tugnait. Over time, it can send a quiet message that the people living in the house deserve less than the ones who visit.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Keeping a special set for guests comes from a warm place, and it says a lot about how much Indian families care about hospitality. But taking out those nice plates for an ordinary family dinner once in a while is perfectly fine, because the people sitting at that table matter just as much.