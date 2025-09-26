Search
Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Home decor shopping is now a breeze at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale with up to 80% off on vases, mirrors and more

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Home decor shopping gets exciting with the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, offering up to 80% off on vases, mirrors, wall clocks, and more.

Solimo Metal Leaf Wall Hanging Decor | Nature-Inspired Leaf Design | Easy Installation (Set of 3 | Gold) View Details checkDetails

₹849

RITUALISTIC Birds of Paradise Wall Plates & Paintings | Perfect Home Decor and Wall Decor Items for Your Hall and Living Room | Set of 5 | Gift items View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

Crosscut Furniture LED Tripod Floor Lamp with 3 Shelves, Brown Jute, Metal Corner Floor Lamp for Living Room & Bedroom Decoration View Details checkDetails

₹1,478

BEHOMA Hammered Metal Indoor Planter for Table Top and Floor | Living Room Drawing Room Balcony Office | Decoration Ideas for Plants| Set of 2 Golden Colour (Plants not Included) View Details checkDetails

₹1,473

Dreamy Walls 12” Gold Metal Cylindrical Flower Vase for Centerpieces/Table/Accent Decor | Hammered, Tall, Minimalist, Elegant Vase for Living Room, Home, Office, Party & Gift | 12x6.5 Inches, Gold View Details checkDetails

₹1,663

BEHOMA Metal Hammered Bud Round Shape Vase for Home Decor Decoratives for Indoor Outdoor Living Room Balcony | Best Gift for Birthday Anniversary Festival | Golden 1 Large Pcs View Details checkDetails

₹1,234

Dreamy Walls 12” Gold Metal Cylindrical Flower Vase for Centerpieces/Table/Accent Decor | Hammered, Tall, Minimalist, Elegant Vase for Living Room, Home, Office, Party & Gift | 12x6.5 Inches, Gold View Details checkDetails

₹1,663

Kawai Homes Face Vase Cute Abstract Queen White Aesthetic Resin Ceramic Finish Flower Vase for Home Decor and Living Room Dining Table Decoration (White Queen) View Details checkDetails

₹860

Nostrae by Ekhasa 100% Crystal Clear Glass Bud Vases Flower Pots for Home Decor (Set of 5) | Center Table Mini Decor Items | Transparent Glass Vase for Water Plants | Glass Planters for Indoor Plants View Details checkDetails

₹759

Divine Trends Royal Brass Antique Finish Gold Floor LED Lamp Standing 5Ft Height With Cream Lampshade 16 Inches View Details checkDetails

₹5,750

Crosscut Furniture Tower Floor Lamp with Shelf (Cotton White, led) View Details checkDetails

₹1,565

Homesake® Industrial Tree LED Floor Lamp for Living Room | Corner Lamp for Living Room | Standing Lamp with 3 Frosted Glass Globe Shades, 62 Golden (Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

Devansh Bamboo Shade Floor Lamp with Wooden Base, Beautiful Flower Design - Height 5 feet | for Living Room Decoration, Home, Bedroom, Hotel Decor | Perfect for Gifting (60 Inches, Color - Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹2,414

RIZIK STORE Metal Abstract Figures Wall Sculpture For Home Decor, Living Room & Bedroom (Double Moon) (44X27 Inches) View Details checkDetails

₹2,374

Artsense premium women with flower canvas Painting For Wall Decoration Abstract Wall art For Living Room Big Size Painting With Frame-Multicolor -20X30 Inches/(50X71Cm) (women flower) View Details checkDetails

₹1,713

ZOVE Modern Handcrafted luxury Set of 7 Lotus Leaf with Fish Metal Wall Decor Perfect for Living Room I Drawing Room I Hotel I Restaurant I Color : Electroplated Gold View Details checkDetails

₹3,788

FUNTEREST 3 Pieces Black Metal Flower Wall Art Decor, Flowers Theme Wall Hanging Decor, Minimalist Plant Wall Decorations for Living Room Kitchen Bathroom Bedroom Office View Details checkDetails

₹2,759

CHRONIKLE Polyresin Tabletop Gold Brown Meditating Buddha Sitting in Cave Style Indoor Front Curtain Waterfall Fountain for Home Decor with LED Light, Speed Controller Pump (Size: 40 x 22 x 29.5CM) View Details checkDetails

₹2,319

Global Grabbers Polyresin Table Top Indoor Outdoor Water Fall Fountain with LED Lights Home Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items-GOL_BRO-SF21-(000) (Mini, GOL_BRO-SF21) View Details checkDetails

FIRSTLY Polyresin Golden Brown Ganesha Idol Table Top Indoor Front Curtain Waterfall Fountain for Home Decor with Yellow LED Lights & Speed Controller Pump (Size: 40 x 29.5 x 22CM | Wt: 2265grm) View Details checkDetails

₹2,316.64

EXPLEASIA Table Top Lotus Ganesha Water Fountain for Home, Indoor Water Fountain, Water Fountain for Home vastu, Ganesha Fountain for Home décor Waterfall (White) View Details checkDetails

₹6,978

ALILA Big Size Meditating Beige Color Buddha Idol Statue Showpiece for Home Garden Living Room Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items, 14 inches / 35cm / 1 Feet, Buddha View Details checkDetails

Heeran Art New Sitting Buddha Statue showpiece Idol Home Decor Items for Living Room and Gifts (Blue Golden) View Details checkDetails

₹928

Global Grabbers New 25 Centimetre Meditating Sitting Buddha Statue showpiece Idol Home Decor Items for Living Room and Gifts (1, GOL4-BS2) View Details checkDetails

₹409

Kartique Brass Blessing Gautam Buddha for Living Room Decor in Gold Color Height 7 Inch Buddha Idol for Home Decor View Details checkDetails

₹2,449

Refreshing your living space does not need to be expensive anymore. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings you stunning deals on home decor with discounts of up to 80%. From stylish wall clocks that add character to your walls, to mirrors that brighten up rooms instantly, the sale has something for every corner of your home. Vases, decorative accents, and other statement pieces are also part of the line-up, giving you plenty of ways to bring charm into your interiors.

Transform your living space with vases, wall clocks, and mirrors at up to 80% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

If you have been planning a makeover, this is the perfect time to shop smart. With so many options on Amazon, creating a home that feels welcoming and stylish is now easier and more affordable than ever.

 

Home decor deals you cannot miss

 

Top deals on vases for your home: Up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

Bring elegance to your interiors with vases available at huge discounts during the Amazon Sale. From ceramic designs to glass accents, these vases add personality to any corner. Perfect for fresh flowers or decorative arrangements, they make a subtle yet striking statement. Shop now and enjoy up to 80% off on stylish vases for your home.

Top deals for you

1.

BEHOMA Metal Hammered Bud Round Shape Vase for Home Decor Decoratives for Indoor Outdoor Living Room Balcony | Best Gift for Birthday Anniversary Festival | Golden 1 Large Pcs
2.

Dreamy Walls 12” Gold Metal Cylindrical Flower Vase for Centerpieces/Table/Accent Decor | Hammered, Tall, Minimalist, Elegant Vase for Living Room, Home, Office, Party & Gift | 12x6.5 Inches, Gold
3.

Kawai Homes Face Vase Cute Abstract Queen White Aesthetic Resin Ceramic Finish Flower Vase for Home Decor and Living Room Dining Table Decoration (White Queen)
Top deals on floor lamps for your home: Up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

Set the right mood with floor lamps that blend functionality with style. The Amazon Great Indian Festival offers chic lighting options at up to 80% off. Choose from modern, classic, or artistic designs to brighten your space beautifully. These lamps not only light up corners but also complement your home decor seamlessly. Shop today and save big.

Top deals for you

5.

Divine Trends Royal Brass Antique Finish Gold Floor LED Lamp Standing 5Ft Height With Cream Lampshade 16 Inches
6.

Crosscut Furniture Tower Floor Lamp with Shelf (Cotton White, led)
7.

Homesake® Industrial Tree LED Floor Lamp for Living Room | Corner Lamp for Living Room
8.

Devansh Bamboo Shade Floor Lamp with Wooden Base, Beautiful Flower Design - Height 5 feet | for Living Room Decoration, Home, Bedroom, Hotel Decor | Perfect for Gifting (60 Inches, Color - Beige)
Top deals on wall decor for your home: Up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

Make your walls a focal point with creative wall decor picks at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. With up to 80% off, explore art pieces, frames, and decorative hangings that add charm to your interiors. Each piece is crafted to enhance your home decor and create a welcoming vibe. Don’t miss these limited-time festive deals.

Top deals for you

10.

Artsense premium women with flower canvas Painting For Wall Decoration Abstract Wall art For Living Room Big Size Painting With Frame-Multicolor -20X30 Inches/(50X71Cm) (women flower)
11.

ZOVE Modern Handcrafted luxury Set of 7 Lotus Leaf with Fish Metal Wall Decor Perfect for Living Room I Drawing Room I Hotel I Restaurant I Color : Electroplated Gold
Top deals on indoor fountains for your home: Up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

Add a touch of calmness with indoor fountains now available at up to 80% off during the Amazon Sale 2025. These pieces bring soothing water sounds while enhancing your interiors with charm. Choose from tabletop or floor designs that blend perfectly with your decor. A perfect addition for relaxation and style, shop now to refresh your living space.

Top deals for you

13.

CHRONIKLE Polyresin Tabletop Gold Brown Meditating Buddha Sitting in Cave Style Indoor Front Curtain Waterfall Fountain for Home Decor with LED Light, Speed Controller Pump (Size: 40 x 22 x 29.5CM)
14.

Global Grabbers Polyresin Table Top Indoor Outdoor Water Fall Fountain with LED Lights Home Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items-GOL_BRO-SF21-(000) (Mini, GOL_BRO-SF21)
15.

FIRSTLY Polyresin Golden Brown Ganesha Idol Table Top Indoor Front Curtain Waterfall Fountain for Home Decor with Yellow LED Lights & Speed Controller Pump (Size: 40 x 29.5 x 22CM | Wt: 2265grm)
16.

EXPLEASIA Table Top Lotus Ganesha Water Fountain for Home, Indoor Water Fountain, Water Fountain for Home vastu, Ganesha Fountain for Home décor Waterfall (White)
Top deals on Buddha statues for your home: Up to 80% off on Amazon Sale

Invite peace and harmony into your home with Buddha statues now available at up to 80% off on Amazon. These timeless pieces work as both decor and symbols of tranquillity. From small figurines to large centrepieces, there is something for every space. Add serenity to your interiors with these artistic statues while enjoying great savings today.

Top deals for you

17.

ALILA Big Size Meditating Beige Color Buddha Idol Statue Showpiece for Home Garden Living Room Decor Decoration Gift Gifting Items, 14 inches / 35cm / 1 Feet, Buddha
18.

Heeran Art New Sitting Buddha Statue showpiece Idol Home Decor Items for Living Room and Gifts (Blue Golden)
19.

Global Grabbers New 25 Centimetre Meditating Sitting Buddha Statue showpiece Idol Home Decor Items for Living Room and Gifts (1, GOL4-BS2)
20.

Kartique Brass Blessing Gautam Buddha for Living Room Decor in Gold Color Height 7 Inch Buddha Idol for Home Decor
  • What are some budget-friendly home decor ideas?

    Adding mirrors, wall clocks, vases, and cushions can transform your space without overspending. Shopping during the Amazon Sale brings stylish options at amazing prices.

  • How can I make a small room look spacious with decor?

    Use mirrors to reflect light, choose lighter shades for curtains, and add vertical wall decor. These tricks make compact spaces look airy and inviting.

  • Which home decor items are trending this season?

    Vases, indoor fountains, and modern wall decor are popular choices. Decorative floor lamps and Buddha statues are also loved for their balance of style and function.

  • Where can I shop for quality home decor at discounts?

    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale and Amazon Sale 2025 offer excellent deals. From wall decor to floor lamps, you can refresh your home affordably.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
