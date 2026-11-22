As temperatures begin to drop, making your home feel warm and cosy becomes an important part of seasonal preparation. However, this does not mean you need an extensive makeover or expensive decor additions. Small changes, such as adding a soft rug or keeping warm throws within reach, can make a noticeable difference to how a room looks and feels. You can also update your window coverings, bedding and lighting to create a more comfortable and inviting indoor environment.

Winter home decor (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

If you are planning to refresh your home before winter sets in, here are seven things worth adding to your shopping list.

1. Keep throws or blankets on the sofa

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Keep knitted woollen throws or blankets on the sofa to stay warm and comfortable while watching television. Knitted throws, fleece blankets and quilted covers are some options to consider, depending on the level of warmth you need. Drape one over the sofa, fold it neatly into a storage basket or place it at the foot of your bed for easy access.

2. Switch to warmer lighting for a cosy atmosphere

Lighting can influence how comfortable a room feels, particularly during winter evenings when natural daylight is limited. Instead of relying entirely on bright overhead lights, consider introducing a few additional light sources.

Table lamps, floor lamps and wall lights can help create softer pockets of light around the home. You can also look for warm-white LED bulbs for a softer, warmer appearance. A floor lamp beside your reading chair, a bedside table lamp or a small decorative lamp on a console can make the room feel more inviting without requiring major changes.

3. Choose thicker curtains for windows

Thicker curtains can prevent cold air from entering the room. Consider lined, heavier curtains or thermal curtains designed to reduce heat transfer through windows. Before buying, measure the window properly and check the curtain length, width, fabric thickness and installation requirements. Floor-length curtains can also give the room a more finished appearance.

4. Refresh your bedding with winter-friendly fabrics

Your bedding deserves attention. Lightweight summer bedsheets may not provide the comfort you want when temperatures drop, making this a good time to explore warmer bedding options. Flannel bedsheets, brushed cotton sheets, quilted bed covers and thicker comforters are worth considering. You can also layer your existing bedding with an additional blanket or duvet rather than replacing everything.

5. Use door draft stoppers to reduce cold air entering

Sometimes, the discomfort during winter comes from cold air entering through gaps beneath doors. A door draft stopper is a small but useful addition that can help reduce unwanted airflow.

6. Add a soft rug to make floors feel warmer

What’s one thing that most of the people hate about winter? You're about waking up and putting your feet on the cold floors. Cold floors can make getting out of bed or spending time in the living room less comfortable during winter. Adding a soft rug is a simple way to make these spaces feel warmer and more inviting. For the living room, consider placing a larger area rug under the coffee table and front legs of your sofa to create a defined seating area. In the bedroom, a bedside rug or runner can provide a softer surface to step onto in the morning.

When buying one, check the material, pile height, dimensions and cleaning instructions. Wool and thicker pile rugs can feel particularly cosy, while washable rugs may be more convenient for everyday use. If you have tiled or marble flooring, look for an anti-skid backing.

7. Create a cosy corner with cushions and floor seating

Winter is here, and home decor is essential for anyone who loves adding decor items that create a comfortable spot at home. You can start by adding a few oversized cushions, a floor pouffe, or a compact chair, or even a beanbag with furs on it. If you have limited floor space, a foldable floor cushion or a compact ottoman can be a practical alternative.

Choose cushion covers in velvet, corduroy, knitted or other textured fabrics to introduce a seasonal touch. You can also mix different textures while keeping the colour palette coordinated with your existing furniture.

Frequently Asked Questions: How can I make my living room cosy for winter? Add a soft rug, textured cushions, warm lighting and a throw blanket to your living room. You can also create a small reading corner with a floor lamp and a comfortable bean bag chair.

What type of bedsheets should you use in winter? Flannel, brushed cotton, and other warmer fabric options can make bedding feel more comfortable during colder months.

Which curtains are suitable for winter? Heavier curtains, lined curtains and thermal curtains are worth considering during winter.

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