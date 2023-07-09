HT City Delhi Junction: Catch it live on July 10
The evening of July 10 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Monday blues hitting you hard along with the rains? Look forward to these exciting events to help you sail through the day!
#ArtAttack
What: Pop South Asia: Artistic Explorations in the Popular
Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), No. 145, DLF South Court Mall, Saket
When: February 8 to July 31
Timing: 10.30am to 6.30pm
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
Entry: Free
#JustForLaughs
What: Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta ft.Ravi Gupta
Where: Auro Kitchen and Bar, DDA Shopping Complex, Sri Aurobinda Marg
When: July 10
Timing: 7pm
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
#TuneIn
What: Project Dnox
Where: Studio XO Bar, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: July 10
Timing: 9am
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
