I don’t give gaalis to get likes

With 4.5 Mn subscribers on YouTube and 1.7 Mn followers on Instagram, Nick is one of the most watched content creators in the comedy space today. During our conversation with us, he spoke about his first stint with content creation, his claim to fame, and his work ethics. Read on.

1.What is the story behind your channel’s name, Be YouNick?

My name is Nikunj Lotia, so Nick is the short form of Nikunj. Before Be YouNick, I had a different name for my YouTube channel--Not So Funny--and it was not funny indeed! Back then, I used to watch this channel called Life According to Jimmy, and wanted even my name to be a part of my channel. So, one day, a friend of mine suggested Be YouNick to me and I absolutely loved it. It had YouNick (unique), as well as my name in it.

2.Tell us a little about your childhood

I had a fun childhood. I was always the class clown and would joke around. The one who’s always fun to hang around, a people person. I wasn’t that great in studies though.

3.When did your first stint with content creation happen?

It was during my college days when phones with video feature had just come out. One day a friend of mine brought that phone to the college and I started making funny videos of other people on his phone. Videos or storytelling through videos wasn’t that big before. YouTube India primarily featured music videos. Although, after my college when I was working as a bartender, I got to know about some people who were creating content on YouTube and I thought I’m already creating videos so why not upload them. That’s how Not So Funny was born in 2013.

4.What happened to Not So Funny?

I uploaded 6 to 7 odd videos in 4 to 5 months on Not So Funny, and obviously nothing happened. However, I did learn the basics of video creation during that time like writing strong scripts, camera and tripod usage, etc., before starting afresh with Be YouNick in 2014.

5.When did you realise that you’re sticking with Be YouNick?

The first video that I uploaded on Be YouNick got some 1000 views. I thought I’ve become famous. Those unsolicited views really motivated me to keep going. That’s when I thought I’m keeping this name. It came with good luck.

6.Did you always want to become a comedian?

Yes, I was always the class clown and a storyteller so it was a no brainer.

7.Compared to your contemporaries, you don’t use abuse in your videos at all. Was this a part of your strategy?

I’ve never abused in any of my videos. There was no strategy per se, it’s just when we started, we got noticed pretty quickly and received good response from kids, uncles and aunties alike. So, I didn’t feel like using abuses knowing that even they watch my videos. I’m not personally against people who do it but I feel it’s easier to do comedy when you abuse because then the abuse becomes the comedy. And, I think it’s a challenge to create content that’s funny without adding abuses, so I deliberately refrained from using them in my content.

8.What are some of the other things you thought you would or wouldn’t do?

That my content shouldn’t be clickbait, it should have some substance to it. I always believed that if your content is good, it will do good. And, if you do succeed creating clickbait content then it will be temporary. I knew that it’s a marathon and not a sprint. After eight years, I’m still going strong. Today, I can proudly say that it was the right choice.

9.How did you grow on YouTube?

The formula is to enjoy what you’re doing. The only question I would ask myself before releasing any video was – Is this funny? Am I having fun? Only these questions mattered to me. I never treated it like a job, if I did, I might as well would have done a job, but that wasn’t the case.

10.But, didn’t consistency matter?

We were able to release a good number of videos without making rules about it. For example, last year alone, which was an off year, we released around 45 videos.

11.Did you start earning immediately on YouTube?

No, not at all. I think it took me around two to three years before I actually started earning via my channel. I started earning primarily through brands. I remember during my first brand promotion, I had quoted odd 3 lakhs for the video, and I was given 8 thousand (laughs). That’s how clueless I was about the whole process.

12.What do you think was the turning point in your career?

I did this video called ‘Mauka Mauka’ in 2015 related to Cricket, and it became a global trend. That was a turning point for me.

13.Which is that video you created that you’re most proud of?

I think The Mass Bunk (2017) was my favourite; it was amazing. I’ve lived most of my videos, and if you know me you’ll know that my life is way funnier than the videos I make.

14.Why fitness posts and videos all of a sudden, thinking to venture into this space?

Not at all, I’m no fitness influencer. I’m just a single guy who’s working out a little now since the budget has increased (laughs).

15.Did you start focussing on your looks at some point in your career?

I didn’t have a beard before. Later, I started growing it and it’s been there since, primarily because I’m superstitious. My first video that went viral (Mauka Mauka), I had a beard on, so I was like this isn’t going anywhere. Similarly, I always wear my cap because the first time I wore it for a video, it went viral.

16.Who is your target audience?

Anybody with a good sense of humour!

17.Who have you enjoyed collaborating with the most?

There are so many, but yes, Ashish Chanchlani and Prajakta Koli.

18.Your advice for creators who wish to enter this space today?

Don’t think too much. Be educated, of course, but if you want to do it just do it.

19.What are you working on currently other than your videos?

Few of my songs are coming out. Music is something that I see myself doing in future as well.