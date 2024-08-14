Independence Day 2024: Creative and patriotic lighting ideas to brighten up your celebrations

Our country marks the 78th Independence Day by celebrating the essence of patriotism and freedom. Our homes can become spaces that embody the joy of the day and lighting is the best way to create the vibe. With thoughtful illumination, residents can show their love for the nation in vibrant colours and decor elements that resonate with the occasion. The iconic saffron, white and green hues can be the central theme of the lighting, evoking the idea of patriotism. These colours, being symbolic, would represent the strength and essence of our country. HT Lifestyle has reached out to leading design experts to bring you the best creative lighting ideas to brighten up your home this Independence Day. (Also read: Independence Day 2024: From tiranga ravioli to phirnee, 4 delicious tri-colour recipes for a perfect I-Day treat ) From glowing accents to vibrant displays, here’s how to illuminate your space in honour of the nation.(Instagram)

1) Patriotic String Lights

String lights are the best and easiest way to illuminate homes. "Opt for lights in white or blue hues to create a bright atmosphere. These can be draped around trees or hung from the top, illuminating the overall facade. The soft glow of string lights creates a warm and inviting aura, perfect for evening gatherings. Further, one can also consider using geometric-shaped lights for a more unique look. These add a fun, festive touch and can serve as the centrepiece of your outdoor decor", says Ar. Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect at Cityspace82' Architects.

2) Saffron, White, and Green Lanterns

Lanterns can add a charming look to the outdoors of the home. Highlighting the same, Vinayak Chadha, Managing Director at The KariGhars asserts, "Choose lanterns similar to the hues of the National Flag and strategically place them above the door or any seating area. You can also add pre-coloured lanterns or create your own by painting plain lanterns in complementing colours. Additionally, battery-operated LED candles can also be placed inside the lanterns, adding a sense of creativity. Hanging lanterns from tree branches can create a magical overhead canopy that guests will love."

3) Accentuating Decor with Projection Lights

Enhance your decor with projection lights for a dynamic and visually stunning effect.(File photo)

Projection lights are known for covering larger areas with a single light. These lights project patterns and colours onto surfaces, creating a dynamic display. "Choose a projector that displays the national elements of the country with saffron and green hues. They can be placed along the walls or even the sides of your home. These serve as a hassle-free way to add a patriotic touch to your celebration without the need for extensive setup", suggests Ar. Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect at Cityspace82' Architects.

4) Independence Day Luminaries

Illuminate your Independence Day celebrations with vibrant luminaries that add a festive glow.(Pinterest)

Luminaries are a classic way to add an inviting glow to your outdoor space. "You can start by using paper bags in whites and greens for a patriotic twist. Place LED tea lights inside the bags and arrange them along pathways or around your patio. The flickering light of luminaries creates a festive ambience that is perfect for evening celebrations. They are an easy and affordable DIY element that can be customised to fit your style", elucidates Vinayak Chadha, Managing Director at The KariGhars.

Integrating Independence Day lighting ideas in the home would make the space more evocative and promote love for the country. So, to commemorate the country's independence in style, adopt these illuminating ideas and create a vivid atmosphere!