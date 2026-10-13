Inside a 28 lakh-a-year 1BHK in Dubai: How an all-white palette, low-profile furniture and skyline views make a small rental feel double its size

If you’ve ever stared at a cramped apartment and wondered how to transform it into a bright, airy sanctuary without knocking down a single wall, you’re in luck. Content creator Kanupriya Mehendiratta recently took to Instagram to share a tour of her rented 1BHK apartment in Dubai, which she moved into with her husband. Also read | Inside Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene's grand Mumbai home: 5,500 square feet of pure magic with stunning sea view and so many MF Husain paintings

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She captioned her July 21 Instagram Reels, "Moved to this 1 BHK in Dubai with my husband... I can’t wait to turn this little apartment into a place that truly feels like home and fill it with memories we’ll always look back on. Here’s to new beginnings."

Kanupriya's video showed how smart colour palettes and clever layouts can completely elevate small-space living. Paying 110,000 AED annually, approximately ₹28,65,467, including maintenance, for the fully furnished unit, she has a home offering sweeping views of iconic landmarks like the Dubai Mall, and the 'peak of the Burj Khalifa'. But beyond the prime location and building amenities like the gym and pool, the real star of the show is the bright aesthetic.

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{{^usCountry}} Here are five interior design ideas you can steal from Kanupriya’s Dubai apartment to make your own small space feel bigger, brighter, and calmer: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are five interior design ideas you can steal from Kanupriya’s Dubai apartment to make your own small space feel bigger, brighter, and calmer: {{/usCountry}}

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Pick an all-white palette to amplify natural light

Small spaces can easily feel claustrophobic under dark colours. Kanupriya’s apartment has crisp white walls, white tile flooring, and clean white cabinetry across the entrance hallway and living space. White reflects incoming natural light, creating an instant brightening effect that makes rooms feel larger than their actual square footage. Also read | Step inside Tusshar and Ektaa Kapoor’s luxury apartment in Pune: Glowing circular bed, glamorous green dining table and soft glam everywhere

Anchor the living space with neutral furniture

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In an open-plan layout, bulky furniture can obstruct the line of sight and interrupt the flow of light. Kanupriya's living room features a fully furnished, low-backed light, grey tufted sofa paired with a white curved armchair, a sleek coffee table, and an understated TV console. Keeping the furniture low to the ground preserves vertical visual space.

Set up a home desk with a view

If you work from home, placing your workstation in a corner can feel stifling. Kanupriya's home maximises a small nook beside a floor-to-ceiling window by installing a sleek, white work desk paired with a cream office chair. By facing the desk directly toward the window, she created a cosy workspace bathed in natural daylight with breathtaking skyline views.

Opt for modular storage in the kitchen

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Clutter is the ultimate enemy of small-space living. The home’s kitchen utilises a modular design featuring seamless white cabinetry, black countertops, and high-efficiency built-in appliances — including an oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Hidden storage keeps countertops clear, while open top-shelves offer just enough room to display essential pantry goods or decorative items.

Add glamour with crystal chandeliers

A white base colour scheme doesn't mean your space has to look bland. Kanupriya’s home introduces elegance through accent pieces, such as sparkling chandeliers overhead in both the living area and bedroom. In the bedroom — which features a large window, a cosy bed, and fitted white wardrobes — a framed artwork with a gold frame adds an instant splash of personality without overwhelming the calm design.

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