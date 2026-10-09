Inside Ajay Devgn’s real Drishyam house in North Goa: Explore the century-old villa where Vijay Salgaonkar’s secrets unfold in thriller trilogy

Ajay Devgn may have returned as Vijay Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, but another familiar presence continues to capture viewers’ attention: the family home in Goa. From the shocking incident that sets the story in motion to the franchise’s gripping climaxes, the house has remained central to the Drishyam trilogy.

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Located in Uccasim village in North Goa, the century-old villa has now become a popular stop for fans eager to see the real-life setting of the thriller. (Also read: Step inside Bigg Boss 20 contestant Amrapali Dubey’s simple new Mumbai home with white interiors, sea-facing balcony and a peaceful mandir )

Inside the Drishyam house in North Goa

With the villa returning to the screen in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the latest instalment of the franchise, the familiar property has once again attracted attention. Tucked away in Uccasim village, it has become unofficially known as the ‘Drishyam movie house’, with fans visiting the location and sharing photographs and videos on social media. Several Instagram users have visited the property and posted videos offering a glimpse inside the iconic house.

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{{^usCountry}} Unlike the grand mansions often associated with Bollywood films, the Salgaonkar home stands out for its understated charm. The old villa features Portuguese-style architectural elements, arched windows, a red-tiled roof and a blue-and-white exterior. Surrounded by greenery, the property has the lived-in appearance of a traditional Goan home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unlike the grand mansions often associated with Bollywood films, the Salgaonkar home stands out for its understated charm. The old villa features Portuguese-style architectural elements, arched windows, a red-tiled roof and a blue-and-white exterior. Surrounded by greenery, the property has the lived-in appearance of a traditional Goan home. {{/usCountry}}

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Inside, the house is equally unpretentious. There are simple rooms, ageing furniture and spacious interiors that lend the property a sense of history. The surrounding garden adds to the villa’s appeal, while its dark grey-and-red staircase is instantly recognisable to fans of the films. These familiar details have helped make the property one of the franchise’s most memorable locations.

How the Drishyam house changed across the trilogy

One detail that viewers may notice when revisiting the films is the change in the villa’s exterior paint. In the first Drishyam film, the house appeared in a light shade of yellow. In Drishyam 2 and Drishyam: The Conclusion, the exterior features blue tones, giving the familiar property a slightly different appearance while retaining its distinctive character.

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Despite these visual changes, the house remains a constant presence throughout the trilogy, linking the three films through a location that has become almost as recognisable as the characters themselves.

Can you visit the Drishyam house in Goa?

The villa is a private property, and reports suggest that a caretaker looks after the premises. While fans have been visiting the location to photograph its exterior, access inside the house appears to be restricted. Visitors should respect the residents’ and property owners’ privacy and check locally before planning a stop.

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The villa is not the only Drishyam filming location attracting curious travellers. The Goa Police Headquarters in Panjim, with its distinctive yellow-and-white facade, is another recognisable location associated with the films.

For fans planning a trip to North Goa, the Drishyam movie house offers a chance to see a familiar cinematic setting in real life. After all, few film locations have become so closely associated with a story built around secrets, suspense and the lengths a father will go to protect his family.