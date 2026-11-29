Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger opened the doors to their penthouse to give a tour of their luxurious space in a video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in April 2018. The iconic designer lives with his family in a $50 million penthouse located inside the historic Plaza Hotel in New York City.
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The couple's multi-level duplex penthouse apartment overlooks Central Park and has been home to The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Marilyn Monroe, according to him. His office even features an authentic New York Times sign, he revealed in the video. Let's take a look inside:
Inside Tommy Hilfiger's Plaza Hotel penthouse apartment
The residence features customised rooms, including a French bistro-style kitchen, a modern den with TVs hidden behind mirrors, a master suite boasting panoramic views of Central Park, a vast collection of unique memorabilia, gifts from famous musicians and fashion designers, and distinct spaces tailored for their children.
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In the video, the designer highlighted the Plaza's rich history and praised the view from his penthouse, which shows the 59th Street Bridge. The entry hall opens into the living room, which includes a favourite reading and chatting nook. A few of their favourite places in the house are the retro-style dining room and the kitchen designed like a French bistro with its black-and-white floor tiles and black-and-white marble.
A modern den{{/usCountry}}
In the video, the designer highlighted the Plaza's rich history and praised the view from his penthouse, which shows the 59th Street Bridge. The entry hall opens into the living room, which includes a favourite reading and chatting nook. A few of their favourite places in the house are the retro-style dining room and the kitchen designed like a French bistro with its black-and-white floor tiles and black-and-white marble.
A modern den{{/usCountry}}
Highlighted as the most modern room in the penthouse, the living room on the first floor features custom television screens hidden behind mirrors, a dark black wood floor panelling, a plush fur carpet, dark purple couches, a modern wooden table, and massive windows showcasing the stunning New York views outside.
Meanwhile, the designer's office serves as a quiet sanctuary and houses several storied items, including books gifted by Mick Jagger and Karl Lagerfeld, an original New York Times sign from their former 43rd Street headquarters, a painting of the Plaza by Charles Wiggin, and an Annie Leibovitz family portrait of their family.
The master suite
Designed to be light and airy, their bedroom features a built-in coffee station, a private terrace overlooking Central Park, his-and-hers bathroom sinks, and boutique-style dressing areas.
During the tour, the couple also showed their youngest son's room, styled in Tommy Hilfiger's signature red, white, and blue nautical theme, complete with a boat bed and custom bookshelves made from two giant cutout drums.
One of the highlights of their penthouse is the dome room, built directly inside the Plaza's historic architectural dome, with exposed authentic original bricks and natural bracing. The room features a chandelier from the original New York Times lobby, a custom wall mural, and is styled as a tea room for the couple.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.