Is your home future-ready? Checklist for smart tech-inspired designs in 2025

It is undeniable that the year 2025 is a big milestone. It feels futuristic and may even induce an existential crisis. But the good news, we are already caught up with the tech game. Devices and gadgets boast cutting-edge technology and innovation with the omnipresent AI as one of the core catalysts. Take control of your home by making things easy for you with smart tech. (Shutterstock)

From seeking personalised recommendations daily from AI to simplifying activities with smart tech, people are already tech-savvy. It’s time to see if your home is future-ready. In an interview with HT, Sonali Ashar, Founder of Sonali Ashar Designs explained how one can make their home smart and integrate smart technology into their interiors.

Smart storage solutions for compact homes

Storage might be a concern in smaller homes but smart technology comes to the rescue. Sonali recommended, “Use automated storage systems that can be adjusted or retracted to create more space when needed. For instance, hydraulic beds or modular wardrobes with motorised shelves can maximise utility.” Furthermore, she also added to opt for custom-built furniture as it is affordable and works as per the Indian household needs.

Seamless smart lighting systems

Flipping switches for lights are so yesterday when a wide variety of smart lighting systems can take convenience and efficiency to the next level. Sonali explained how smart lighting systems have advanced beyond voice control. She suggested, “Consider motion-sensor-enabled lights that adjust brightness based on natural light levels and occupancy.” Layered lighting (ambient, task, and accent) can be installed and operated through an app or smart hub. She explained that this caters to both functionality and mood enhancement.

Eco-friendly climate control

Smart thermostat is eco-friendly. (Shutterstock)

No need to fuss over the thermostats anymore by manually fixing the home temperature. Sonali recommended smart thermostats that learn user preferences and adjust heating or cooling accordingly. These systems not only help reduce energy costs but also contribute to sustainability efforts. Studies have revealed that homeowners can save up to 10-15% on heating and cooling bills just by switching to a smart thermostat.

She further advised, “Integrate climate control with automated window shades to optimise natural ventilation and light while minimising energy consumption.”

Smart security and access control

Level up your home security with the help of smart control. (Shutterstock)

The convenience and efficiency of smart tech can be used to amp up the security at home. Sonali recommended installing biometric locks, facial recognition systems, and smart cameras to enhance home security. These advanced systems allow one to monitor their home from anywhere, at any time and include alarms that alert the homeowners in case of an emergency. For the aesthetic function, she advised designing these elements to blend seamlessly with the overall style, using finishes and colours that complement the interiors.

Smart kitchen

Make cooking an experience instead of a toil with smart tech. The possibilities are endless as Sonali suggested that smart kitchen equipment can be controlled remotely. Smart refrigerators that track inventory and voice-controlled ovens make the kitchen smart.

Health-focused tech

Home is a safe space for you, make sure it is for your health as well. It is all the more important with toxic air pollution outside. Smart tech at home helps you prioritise your health. Sonali listed out the essential health-focused tech- air purifiers, circadian lighting, and smart water filtration systems to enhance overall wellbeing.

Smart mandir

Merge tradition with technology to infuse your sacred space at home with an even deeper sense of tranquillity and harmony through smart tech. Sonali suggested using automated lighting that adjusts to different times of prayer, incense diffusers set on timers, and soft devotional music activated by voice commands to further enrich the ambience of these sacred spaces. She also advised incorporating natural materials, such as wood or marble, for the mandir to preserve its traditional aesthetic. Make sure the smart tech is discreetly integrated.

Lastly, it is important to be mindful of how smart tech is incorporated into the home. Sonali pointed out that one should avoid overloading spaces with technology and instead focus on integrating smart tech that complements the overall design and utility.