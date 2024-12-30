Decor laminates are the new interior design trend in India. Here's why

In an era where individuality reigns supreme, the world of interior design is witnessing a significant shift towards personalisation and decor laminates are emerging as a key player in this trend. It is offering homeowners and designers alike the opportunity to create spaces that are truly unique. Industry experts weigh in on this growing phenomenon and its impact on modern Indian homes. Decor laminates are the future of personalised spaces in India.(Photo by Mungfali)

India’s new design trend:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mehul Agarwal, Director and CEO at Dorby, emphasised the intersection of design and personal expression that bespoke laminates represent. He shared, “Bespoke laminates intersect design and personal expression, allowing individuals to impart their unique style into their living or working spaces. These custom laminates offer more than surface aesthetics and reflect the user's personality, preferences and vision for the space.” He pointed out that research shows a strong correlation between personalised environments and increased satisfaction and comfort.

The process of creating these custom laminates is far from simple. Mehul Agarwal revealed, “Creating these laminates requires a detailed and thoughtful approach, beginning with understanding the client's specific needs and aspirations. It involves collaboration between designers, artisans, and manufacturers to bring a concept to life.” He pointed out that advanced technology plays a crucial role in this process, enabling a seamless blend of precision and creativity.

A game-changer for bespoke interiors:

The growing trend of home renovation and personalised interior decoration is propelling the demand for high-quality premium and decor laminates, particularly in the furniture and cabinetry sectors. To keep up with this, designers and architects are increasingly recognising the power of decor laminates in their projects.

They are moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions and embracing customisation to meet the diverse needs of their clients. By incorporating unique laminates, they can create environments that resonate deeply with the occupants, enhancing both form and function.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Shubham Taylia, Managing Director at Echon, said, “This trend reflects a broader shift towards personalisation in design, where understanding the consumer vision is paramount. Imagine entering a space that truly reflects your personality, where every detail is thoughtfully curated to align with your tastes. With decor laminates, the possibilities are endless—whether in a cosy home, a dynamic workspace or a welcoming commercial environment — each surface can be tailored to inspire and delight.”

As the demand for personalised spaces continue to grow, decor laminates and customisable design elements are poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping the interiors of Indian homes and offices. By offering a perfect blend of aesthetics, functionality and personal expression, these innovative materials are helping to create spaces that truly reflect the unique identities of their occupants.