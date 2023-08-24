Literary legacy of J-K's Nisar Rahi celebrated at Pahari Conference in Rajouri

The two-day Pahari conference, jointly organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages and Dabistan e Himala- Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri, resonated with intellectual fervour as it paid homage to the revered late Nisar Rahi. The conference, which was recently held at the Himalayan College campus, showcased the influential contributions of Nisar Rahi to the literary world and underscored the significance of preserving regional languages and cultures. Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri, resonated with intellectual fervour as it paid homage to the revered late Nisar Rahi.(ANI photo)

Haseeb Mughal, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, who chaired the event, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Nisar Rahi's impact on our literary heritage is immeasurable. This conference is a testament to his enduring legacy and the power of literature to bridge cultures and generations." The conference's first day witnessed the unveiling of two literary gems - 'TARASHE,' a compilation of thought-provoking essays by Nisar Rahi himself, and 'REMEMBERING NISAR RAHI,' a tribute in verse and prose by eminent personalities. This poignant release highlighted the profound impact Rahi had on both his peers and successors.

Literary figures dedicated research papers to “Nisar Rahi's devotion to the Pahari language and literature is exemplified by the scholarly discussions that took place during this conference. His work continues to inspire and guide us in our creative pursuits.”

Participants in the research paper session delved into Rahi's literary contributions, unravelling the intricate layers of his writings. These discussions underscored the importance of nurturing linguistic diversity and showcasing the rich cultural tapestry of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Head of the Himala-Himalayan Education Mission Rajouri said, "Our collaboration with the J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages aims to ignite a passion for regional languages among the youth. Nisar Rahi's life and work serve as a guiding light in this endeavour."

