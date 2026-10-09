Looking for storage for your crockery collection? 7 kitchen cabinets to explore during the Amazon Sale

With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale live, now is a great time to explore deals on home essentials, from kitchen storage to bedroom furniture. If you love collecting artistic, elegant crockery, you know that keeping each piece safe while displaying it beautifully can be a challenge. A well-chosen crockery unit can solve both problems, giving your dinnerware a dedicated space while adding a stylish touch to your kitchen or dining area.

Kitchen cabinet (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

The sale also brings extra savings to eligible shoppers, including an instant 10% discount on SBI credit and debit card transactions, including credit card EMI, along with additional discounts and cashback offers for Amazon Prime members. Check the latest terms and conditions on the product listing before making a purchase. Below are a few kitchen crockery unit designs that you can explore.

The Gouravgenic Handicraft crockery unit is crafted from solid sheesham wood, featuring a natural grain finish that adds warmth to your interiors. It has four acrylic glass doors with shelves to display crockery and three wooden-door cabinets with three drawers for storing kitchen essentials. Measuring 70 × 58 × 20 inches, it suits spacious kitchens and dining rooms. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, shoppers can explore discounts of up to 34%, with no-cost EMI options and bank offers.

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This tall, freestanding kitchen crockery unit features a frosty white finish that complements modern interiors. Measuring 200 × 80 × 50 cm, it includes two glass-door cabinets, two drawer units, an appliance shelf and additional storage compartments. Made from engineered wood, it offers dedicated space for crockery, kitchen essentials and a microwave, helping keep your kitchen organised. During the Amazon Sale, shoppers can explore a discount of up to 55%, subject to current pricing and availability.

This versatile kitchen crockery unit features a broad countertop for appliances such as microwaves, along with three hooks for hanging kitchen essentials. Its soft-close hinges and automatic LED lights offer added convenience, while adjustable shelves allow flexible storage. Made from durable engineered wood with a scratch-resistant laminate finish, it is designed for easy maintenance. The unit comes with DIY assembly instructions and a video guide. During the Amazon Sale 2026, shoppers can explore a discount of up to 46%.

The Attic crockery unit is crafted from 100% solid Sheesham wood in a warm honey finish, adding a natural touch to your kitchen or dining area. Its lacquered surface enhances the wood’s appearance, while the compact, floor-mounted design measures 60 × 48 × 168 cm. Made from chemically treated and seasoned wood sourced from FSC-certified renewable forests, it arrives pre-assembled for convenience. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, shoppers can explore a discount of up to 35%.

This sheesham wood crockery cabinet features a rich walnut finish that adds warmth and elegance to modern interiors. Measuring 52 × 15 × 32 inches, it offers multiple drawers and cabinets to organise crockery, dining accessories and household essentials. Its handcrafted solid wood construction combines durability with natural wood grain detailing. The versatile cabinet unit can also be used to store books, decorative pieces or other belongings. During the Amazon Sale, shoppers can explore a discount of up to 56%.

This modern crockery unit is crafted from sheesham wood in a walnut finish, adding a warm, elegant touch to your interiors. Measuring 28 × 14 × 58 inches and weighing 50 kg, it features spacious shelves and compartments to organise plates, bowls, glasses, cutlery and decorative pieces. Its versatile design also makes it suitable for use as a bookshelf or storage cabinet in the living room or office. During the Amazon Sale 2026, shoppers can explore a discount of up to 45%.

The CRAFT ARTS crockery cabinet is crafted from solid sheesham wood with a rich walnut finish, bringing warmth and elegance to your interiors. Measuring 35 × 56 × 180 cm, it features five spacious shelves and a glass door to organise crockery, glassware, books and decorative pieces. Its polished surface is easy to maintain, while the sturdy construction and termite-resistant wood treatment add durability. This versatile unit suits kitchens, dining rooms and living spaces, combining practical storage with a timeless wooden design.

Keep these points in mind before placing an order.

Measure the available space: Note the width, height and depth of the intended location. Include clearance for doors, drawers and nearby appliances.

Compare materials: Engineered wood, solid wood, metal and glass have different maintenance needs, appearances and price points. Check the specific material used.

Read the product specifications: Check shelf dimensions, weight limits, assembly requirements and whether the listed dimensions include handles or other projections.

Review delivery and installation terms: A large cabinet may require assembly, professional installation or additional delivery arrangements. Confirm these details before making the purchase.

Compare the final price: Check the current listed price, eligible bank offers, and delivery options.

Check for real-time customer reviews.

Frequently Asked Questions: Which crockery unit design is best for a small kitchen? Wall-mounted, corner units and open shelves are the compact, perfect options for the kitchen.

Which material is suitable for a kitchen crockery unit? Engineered wood, solid wood, metal and glass are common options.

What should I check before buying a crockery cabinet online? Check the dimensions, materials, shelf capacity, assembly requirements, delivery and return terms, and customer reviews.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.