No drilling, no renovation: 5 bathroom organisers to create extra storage

Whether you enjoy a well-organised bathroom, have an extensive skincare and body-care routine, or live in a rented home where making permanent changes is not always an option, finding enough storage space can be challenging. Drilling into walls or undertaking major renovations may not be permitted, leaving you with limited options to organise everyday essentials.

Bathroom organisers (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

However, organising your bathroom has become easier with practical solutions such as adjustable racks, over-the-door hooks, self-adhesive shelves and suction-cup organisers. These options make use of unused corners, vertical spaces and areas beneath the washbasin without taking up much room. They also offer ways to store toiletries, skincare products, towels and other essentials while keeping them within easy reach. From self-adhesive shelves and suction-cup caddies to adjustable under-sink racks, here are six bathroom organisers worth exploring if you want to create extra storage without drilling or renovating.

1. Self-adhesive bathroom shelves for unused wall space

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If your bathroom has limited space, self-adhesive bathroom organisers can be a great choice. These shelves come with adhesive padding and are suitable for most walls. You can install them near the washbasin or in any corner. But before choosing one, check the weight capacity, surface type, and compatibility.

2. Suction-cup shower caddies to keep bathing essentials together

Shampoo bottles, conditioners, body washes, and loofahs can quickly take over the edges of a shower, making it hard to keep the space organised. A suction-cup shower caddy provides a way to store these items together without permanently mounting a rack to the wall. These organisers use suction mechanisms to attach to smooth surfaces such as glass, tile, and certain non-porous bathroom walls. Depending on the design, they may include one or multiple compartments, hooks, and drainage slots.

They are especially useful for renters who want removable storage options. However, suction cups may not adhere reliably to textured tiles, grout lines, or uneven surfaces. It is also important to check the maximum load capacity before placing heavier bottles on them.

3. Over-the-door towel hooks for unused vertical space

If your bathroom has no towel rail or enough wall space for additional hooks, an over-the-door organiser is the best option. These racks fit over the top edge of a door and typically have multiple hooks for hanging bath towels, hand towels, robes and other lightweight essentials. Unlike wall-mounted towel holders, they do not usually require drilling or adhesive installation. You can also remove and reposition them whenever needed, making them convenient for rented homes.

Some options come with several hooks in a row, while others have multiple tiers for additional hanging space. Before purchasing one, measure your bathroom door's thickness and check the clearance between the door and its frame. This helps ensure that the rack fits properly to increase storage space.

4. Freestanding corner racks to make use of awkward spaces

Bathroom corners are left unused, especially in compact layouts where there is little space for additional cabinets. A freestanding corner rack can help turn these spaces into functional storage areas without requiring wall-mounted fixtures. Depending on the design, these racks can keep toiletries, folded towels, skincare products and bathing essentials. Multi-tier options offer separate levels for different categories, while narrower designs can fit beside a washbasin or within an available shower corner. Some models are made from stainless steel, while others use plastic or coated metal. For bathrooms with regular water exposure, look for moisture-resistant materials and a design that allows water to drain easily.

5. Countertop bathroom organisers to declutter the washbasin

The washbasin counter is often where everyday items build up. Toothbrushes, toothpaste, skincare bottles, hand wash, combs, and grooming accessories can quickly make the area look cluttered. Countertop home organisers help group these items into designated sections, making frequently used products easier to reach. You can choose divided trays for smaller essentials, tiered organisers for skincare bottles, or rotating storage units if you have several products to store. Acrylic organisers can be useful if you prefer transparent storage that lets you see the contents easily. Plastic and other moisture-resistant materials are also worth considering for everyday bathroom use.

What to check before buying no-drill bathroom organisers

Check surface compatibility : Adhesive and suction-based organisers work best on suitable smooth surfaces. Check the manufacturer's installation instructions before buying.

Look at weight capacity : Consider how many bottles or accessories you intend to store and whether the organiser can support their combined weight.

Choose moisture-resistant materials: Stainless steel, rust-resistant coated metal and suitable plastics are worth considering for humid bathroom environments.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I create more storage space in a small bathroom without drilling? You can use self-adhesive shelves, suction-cup shower caddies, over-the-door hooks, freestanding corner racks and countertop organisers are some of the best home organisers.

Are adhesive bathroom shelves strong enough to hold shampoo bottles? Yes, they can be, but it depends entirely on the manufacturer’s instructions.

Which bathroom organisers are best for rented apartments? If you live in a rented home, the adjustable, over-the-door hooks and freestanding bathroom organisers are the better choice.

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