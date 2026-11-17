Pinterest is a major source of decor inspiration. But is every Pinterest trend worth a complete makeover? You may be quick to hit ‘save’ and add beautiful interiors to your boards, but recreating them at home should be done thoughtfully. An expert revealed what the best approach is.ALSO READ: Entryway decor guide: Easy ways to make hallways look stylish and spacious

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Interior designer Monica Chawla, creative director at Essentia Home, told HT Lifestyle that there is more to consider than what is trending on Pinterest. While acknowledging the platform as a great source of inspiration, she emphasised the need to look beyond aesthetics.

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“Pinterest is often where a home makeover begins. From sculptural furniture and curved silhouettes to earthy colour palettes and layered lighting, these trends can make interiors look appealing. However, not every trend that photographs well is practical for everyday living. The key is to identify elements that offer lasting value beyond their visual appeal,” she said.

Here are her recommendations for timeless interior trends that combine lasting appeal with everyday practicality:

1. Curved furniture that softens a space

Rounded sofas, accent chairs and tables create a softer, more inviting look.

Well -proportioned curved furniture can complement different interior styles.

Choose comfortable designs that suit the room's size, with upholstery suitable for everyday use.

Prioritise form and functionality over novelty.

2. Natural materials and tactile finishes

Wood, stone and textured fabrics add depth without elaborate decoration.

Natural materials can develop character over time, while textured finishes add interest to simple spaces.

Stone coffee table, wooden console or textured upholstery can be a lasting addition to your home.

3. Sculptural lighting as functional art

Statement lamps and distinctive fixtures can transform a room without complete redesign.

Combine ambient, task and accent lighting to meet different needs.

A sculptural floor or table lamp can serve as both a focal point and a useful lamp source.

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urved seating, natural materials, warm neutrals and layered lighting create an inviting living room.

{{^usCountry}} 4. Warm neutrals with room for colour Cream, sand, taupe, and earthy tones create a versatile foundation for interiors.

Use these shades for larger elements and introduce stronger colours through cushions, artworks, and accessories.

Allows you to refresh the room without replacing major furniture pieces. 5. Statement furniture over disposable decor Thoughtfully designed chair, coffee table, or console can give a room its identity.

Invest in fewer, well-made pieces instead of repeatedly buying small decorative objects to recreate online looks.

Look for balanced proportions, practical functionality and quality finishes.

Choose furniture that balances sculptural forms with everyday usability. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Warm neutrals with room for colour Cream, sand, taupe, and earthy tones create a versatile foundation for interiors.

Use these shades for larger elements and introduce stronger colours through cushions, artworks, and accessories.

Allows you to refresh the room without replacing major furniture pieces. 5. Statement furniture over disposable decor Thoughtfully designed chair, coffee table, or console can give a room its identity.

Invest in fewer, well-made pieces instead of repeatedly buying small decorative objects to recreate online looks.

Look for balanced proportions, practical functionality and quality finishes.

Choose furniture that balances sculptural forms with everyday usability. {{/usCountry}}

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Before committing to a makeover, consider how the design will fit into your daily routine and whether you will still enjoy it once the popularity goes down. Chawla added, "Ultimately, the most worthwhile interior trends are those that adapt to changing preferences and the realities of daily life. Pinterest can offer inspiration, but the best investment is a home that reflects personal taste, functions comfortably and remains relevant long after a trend fades.”