Entryway decor guide: Easy ways to make hallways look stylish and spacious

Entryways and hallways are among the most overlooked yet frequently used parts of a home. They are often sidelined because they are viewed solely as transitional spaces and, therefore, do not receive the same design attention or careful curation as living rooms or bedrooms.

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But it is time to shift this perspective and transform corridors, which may appear compact and purely functional, into spaces that are both practical and stylish.

Arth Kumar, founder of Shreem Interior Designs, told HT Lifestyle that entrance passageways should not be treated as an afterthought. He said, "It is where first impressions are made, where guests pause, and where you transition from the chaotic outside world into your personal sanctuary. Like entryways, hallways too are overlooked; they are often narrow and dim and are usually treated as mere conduits to other rooms.”

He further noted that these spaces shape first impressions and deserve to make a strong visual impact. It is time for entryways and hallways to step beyond their mundane role as transitional zones. Here are some of tips he shared: