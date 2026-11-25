Whether you live in a compact apartment or a spacious home, an organised wardrobe is essential for everyday convenience. From creating dedicated storage sections to making better use of the space you already have, there are several ways to keep your closet neat and functional. Personally, I find this one of the most challenging aspects of home organisation, especially when you have multiple clothing pieces but limited space to store them.

Storage organiser for closet (Pinterest)

By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

According to Neelam S, Group Head: Centre of Excellence for Design at Bonito Designs, a wardrobe makeover should begin with understanding how a person uses their storage rather than simply assessing how many clothes they own.

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"At Bonito Designs, we approach storage as a personalised system shaped by daily routines. Think pull-out trays for accessories, dedicated compartments for workwear, adjustable shelves for evolving needs, and easy-access zones for everyday essentials," she explains. She further highlights that aligning storage with frequency of use, dressing habits and lifestyle priorities can transform wardrobes into efficient, space-smart environments where every element has a purpose.

If you are planning to reorganise your wardrobe, here are some practical ideas to consider.

1. Organise your wardrobe around your daily routine

Instead of arranging everything randomly, divide your wardrobe according to how frequently you use different items. Keep everyday clothing, office wear and frequently used accessories within easy reach. Occasion wear, seasonal clothing and rarely used belongings can occupy the higher shelves or less accessible sections. This simple arrangement can reduce the time spent searching for clothes, particularly when you are getting ready in a hurry.

2. Add pull-out trays for accessories

Small accessories can easily get misplaced when stored together in large drawers. Pull-out trays with individual compartments offer a more organised way to store watches, jewellery, belts, scarves and other everyday essentials. You can also consider velvet-lined organisers for delicate accessories or adjustable dividers to accommodate different-sized belongings.

3. Create dedicated compartments for workwear

If you have a separate collection of office clothes, consider giving them a dedicated section. Keep formal shirts, trousers, blazers and work dresses together so that putting an outfit together becomes easier. A combination of hanging rods, shelves and drawers can help accommodate different types of clothing. Longer hanging sections are useful for dresses and coats, while shorter sections can hold shirts and trousers.

4. Make room for adjustable shelves

Your storage requirements may change over time. You might need more room for winter clothing during colder months or additional shelves as your collection grows. Adjustable shelves allow you to modify the internal layout without changing the entire wardrobe. You can alter shelf heights to accommodate folded clothes, handbags, storage baskets and larger belongings.

5. Use drawer organisers to maximise available space

Drawers can become cluttered when smaller clothing items are stacked together. Drawer organisers and fabric dividers help separate socks, innerwear, nightwear and other essentials. You can choose adjustable dividers, collapsable fabric boxes or compartmentalised organisers depending on the drawer size.

6. Make use of vertical storage

The space above hanging sections and shelves often remains underused. Consider using it for seasonal clothing, extra bedding, travel bags and other items that you do not need every day. Storage baskets and labelled boxes can help keep these belongings organised while preventing the shelves from looking cluttered.

7. Keep frequently used essentials within easy reach

A functional wardrobe should make everyday dressing simpler. Keep your most-used clothes, bags, footwear and accessories in accessible areas. You can keep one shelf for everyday handbags, another for folded T-shirts and a drawer for daily essentials. This reduces unnecessary rearranging and makes it easier to maintain an organised wardrobe.

As Neelam S points out, storage should be aligned with the frequency of use and individual dressing habits. The idea is to create a system that works naturally with your routine rather than making you adjust your routine to the wardrobe.

8. Choose storage accessories that suit your wardrob

e

Consider these additions:

Hanging organisers: Useful for storing scarves, handbags and smaller clothing items.

Shelf dividers: Help keep folded clothes in separate sections.

Storage baskets: Suitable for seasonal accessories and miscellaneous belongings.

Trouser hangers: Help organise trousers without stacking them on shelves.

Multi-layer hangers: Allow you to hang multiple garments while making better use of vertical space.

Drawer organisers: Keep smaller essentials separated and easy to find.

9. Review your wardrobe before adding more storage

Sometimes, a wardrobe makeover does not require extra storage. It may just need a little organisation or decluttering. Start by taking everything out and sorting your belongings into categories. Separate clothes you wear regularly from those you no longer use. You can also donate wearable pieces that no longer fit your needs and store seasonal clothing separately. Once you have made space in the wardrobe, you can more easily keep your closet organised for longer.

Frequently Asked Questions How can I organise accessories inside a wardrobe? Pull-out trays, compartmentalised drawers, jewellery organisers and hanging accessories organisers can help keep smaller belongings in place. Assign separate sections to watches, jewellery, belts and scarves to avoid clutter.

Are wardrobe organisers worth investing in? Yes, the wardrobe organisers help to keep the things in a proper way.

What should I consider before designing a modular wardrobe? Consider the available room space, the number and type of clothes you own, hanging requirements, drawer space, accessories, and future storage needs. Also, think about putting the clothes away in a way that makes the daily work easier.

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