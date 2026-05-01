Rihanna's India visit to Anant Ambani's grand wedding: Celebrity photographer reveals rare behind-the-scenes moments

Our work depends on becoming invisible. The best compliment a photographer can receive at an event like this is that no one remembers we were there, because that's when the real moments happen. That said, Rihanna was incredibly generous with us throughout the day. There were many moments where she smiled at our cameras, posed effortlessly, and let us in.

Genuinely warm and present. What stayed with me wasn't her stardom, it was how openly she received the experience. There's a kind of grace that comes when someone steps into an unfamiliar culture with curiosity instead of distance, and that's what we saw. As a photographer, we're trained to read people quickly, and she was simply... there. Taking it in. That made our job beautiful.

In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, Himanshu Patel, celebrity photographer and founder of Epic Stories, opens up about shooting everything from Rihanna ’s visit to the Ambanis’ to high-profile weddings like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandok. He shares what really happens behind the frames the world eventually sees. (Also read: Rihanna performs aarti, dances with Ambanis in brown maxi dress; Isha, Shloka and Radhika Merchant stun in chic outfits )

During Phoolon Ki Holi, especially, she was having the time of her life, completely playful, throwing petals at everyone around her, fully in the joy of it. At one point, she playfully threw flowers right onto my camera lens, and that frame ended up becoming one of the most talked-about images from her India visit. Moments like that aren't planned, they're given, and they happen only when someone is genuinely enjoying themselves. That's what we got to witness.

What was happening behind the scenes when you captured that viral flower shower moment with Rihanna at the Ambanis'? Phoolon Ki Holi is one of those rituals where you almost don't need to direct anything. The petals, the music, the laughter do the work for you. Our job was to anticipate, not to construct. We positioned ourselves to let the moment breathe, to catch the in-between glances and the unguarded joy. The frames that go viral are almost always the ones where no one is performing. That's the secret of this kind of work.

What was the most unforgettable moment you captured at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding? Honestly, the moments I carry from that wedding aren't the grand ones, those have been seen by the world already. What stays with me is the other side of it.

We saw a grateful father who stood still after listening to his son's words, his chest swollen with pride and love. We witnessed the gaze of a mother, full of tenderness, as she saw her son stepping into his new chapter. We were awestruck by a dancing bride, stepping into a dream that felt straight out of heaven. We saw a groom radiant with joy, surrounded by people who clearly loved him deeply.