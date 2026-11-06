Spiritual mentor Jai Madaan makes debut as author, pens self-help guide on mastering the inner world

New Delhi, What must change within us so that we can receive, direct and preserve what life is trying to give us? Spiritual mentor Jai Madaan seeks to answer questions like this in her debut book.

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"The Inner Kingdom: The Secret to Prosperity, Power and Peace" is a spiritual self-help guide to Vastu, astrology, numerology, Chakras and energy alignment.

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Madaan says her book, published by Ebury Press, began in the many conversations she had with people who came to her with different and related questions about their lives.

"At first, these questions appeared to be separate," she says, adding that over time, she began to see three fundamental needs beneath almost every question.

"People wanted life to support them. They wanted the strength to direct their lives. And they wanted the inner steadiness to live without being shaken by every change around them," she says.

These needs became the three pillars at the heart of the book: prosperity, power and peace, writes the Vastu expert, astrologer and spiritual mentor.

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{{^usCountry}} According to her, the book is an exploration of how these three pillars can be brought together. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to her, the book is an exploration of how these three pillars can be brought together. {{/usCountry}}

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The writer says the book is not about forcing life to obey us. "It is not a promise that every desire will be fulfilled exactly as we imagine. To design our destiny is not to control every event. It is to participate in life more consciously. It is to align effort with grace, ambition with responsibility, strength with humility and action with surrender."

Through practical insights and accessible techniques, Madaan seeks to guide readers understand the deeper forces behind everyday challenges - and gives them tools to create greater harmony in their homes, relationships, careers and inner lives.

The book draws upon the symbols, stories and practices of the Indian spiritual tradition, not as ideas that belong only to the past, but as living mirrors for our inner lives.

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"Lakshmi shows us that prosperity is more than possession. Hanuman teaches us that power becomes sacred when it is disciplined, devotional and used in service. Vishnu reveals that peace is not inactivity, but the steadiness that preserves life through movement and change," it says.

It explores the body, the home, the five elements, speech, time, the Ashta Siddhis, Yoga Nidra, the Navagrahas and Samarpanam.

"These subjects may appear different, but each helps us examine the same essential question: What must change within us so that we can receive, direct and preserve what life is trying to give us," the author writes.

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