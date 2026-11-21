Comedian and television presenter Cyrus Broacha recently welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan into his Mumbai residence in Malabar Hill, offering viewers a glimpse into his home and family life. In Farah’s November 20 YouTube vlog, he gave a peek into a home that embraces traditional Parsi heritage, vintage wooden furniture and understated interiors. Unlike celebrity homes filled with extravagant décor and flashy showpieces, Cyrus’ residence has a warm, lived-in charm that reflects its old-Bombay character. (Also read: Step inside Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad’s simple Mumbai bungalow: From colourful wallpapers to daughter Raabiyaa’s playful room )

Inside Cyrus Broacha’s Mumbai home

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Cyrus’s residence stands out for its traditional aesthetic, old-Bombay charm and deeply personal touches. Located in Mumbai’s upscale Malabar Hill neighbourhood, the home reflects a blend of Parsi heritage and vintage sensibilities, with an emphasis on wooden furniture, warm interiors and meaningful family memorabilia.

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The entrance itself sets the tone for the interiors. A dark wooden door bearing the Broacha nameplate, complemented by intricately carved wooden detailing, gives the home a distinctly old-world appeal. As one steps inside, the darker wooden accents contrast beautifully with the light-coloured walls and bright flooring, creating an airy and welcoming atmosphere.

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Vintage furniture, warm interiors and eclectic décor

{{^usCountry}} The living room is particularly interesting, bringing together an assortment of vintage and traditional furniture. Dark, intricately carved wooden chairs add a sense of heritage, while patterned sofas introduce colour and comfort. A green-cushioned chair and a classic rocking chair further enhance the eclectic arrangement. Instead of matching furniture sets or overly coordinated décor, the room features pieces that come together to create a distinctive personality. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room is particularly interesting, bringing together an assortment of vintage and traditional furniture. Dark, intricately carved wooden chairs add a sense of heritage, while patterned sofas introduce colour and comfort. A green-cushioned chair and a classic rocking chair further enhance the eclectic arrangement. Instead of matching furniture sets or overly coordinated décor, the room features pieces that come together to create a distinctive personality. {{/usCountry}}

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The coffee table, stacked with books, adds another layer to the room's everyday charm. Indoor plants placed around the living room and along the wide window sills bring a refreshing touch of greenery into the interiors. They also complement the natural, lived-in aesthetic of the house. The windows feature terracotta-toned curtains that add warmth and depth to the otherwise light interiors. Their earthy colour palette works well with the dark wooden furniture, creating a cohesive visual balance.

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Cyrus Broacha’s home pairs traditional Parsi influences and vintage wooden furniture.

Personal memorabilia that adds a family touch

Another interesting corner features a beautifully carved wooden cabinet topped with pink-and-orange artwork. Decorative lamps and vases placed around it add character without making the space appear cluttered. The artwork introduces a brighter, more contemporary element into the traditional setting, creating an interesting contrast between old-world furniture and colourful accents.

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What makes Cyrus' home particularly special, however, is the presence of personal memorabilia that reflects the family's interests and achievements. Among the details visible in the residence are medals and awards belonging to his wife, Ayesha, from her Ironman races.

Cyrus’s Malabar Hill residence captures the essence of an old-Bombay home. Its Parsi influences, vintage character and relaxed atmosphere make it a refreshing departure from the extravagant interiors often associated with celebrity residences.