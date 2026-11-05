Step inside Ishaan Khatter's Mumbai home: Cosy bachelor pad with vintage decor and a window bench with ocean views

Ishaan Khatter's home is a quintessential bachelor pad that reflects his modern lifestyle while preserving classic, old-school decor. In a video shared by West Elm India on YouTube, the actor gave a tour of his home, sharing his favourite details and the idea behind the layout.

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At home with Ishaan Khatter

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Ishaan Khatter's house features a contemporary design with a timeless, vintage aesthetic that highlights the natural beauty of the ocean view from his balcony. To achieve a cosy and inviting atmosphere, he carefully selected functional furniture pieces that avoid an overly formal or glossy appearance.

In the video, he revealed some of his favourite inclusions in his home, including a rustic, comfortable couch, a versatile multi-purpose table, and a striking dining table featuring a sculptural base. The entire interior project was efficiently completed using items that matched his distinct personal style.

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The living room

{{^usCountry}} First in the video, Ishaan gave a tour of his living room and revealed that he had wanted it to feel earthy and organic because of the beautiful sea view from the window bench on the built-in balcony of his house. Moreover, he wanted the space to feel comfortable, easy, homely, and not have a ‘very hard, polished feel’. With monotone walls, a rustic and classic beige couch, a pop-up storage table, lots of plants for greenery, modern chandeliers, a classic oriental rug, a minimalist swing, and a stylish wood console table, the area feels homely and great for entertaining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First in the video, Ishaan gave a tour of his living room and revealed that he had wanted it to feel earthy and organic because of the beautiful sea view from the window bench on the built-in balcony of his house. Moreover, he wanted the space to feel comfortable, easy, homely, and not have a ‘very hard, polished feel’. With monotone walls, a rustic and classic beige couch, a pop-up storage table, lots of plants for greenery, modern chandeliers, a classic oriental rug, a minimalist swing, and a stylish wood console table, the area feels homely and great for entertaining. {{/usCountry}}

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A beautiful rustic wood table divides a section of the living area into a dining space. The actor confessed that he liked the dining table because of its sculptural base and open wood grain in a matte black finish. However, he did not design the space as a traditional dining nook; instead, in one corner he added upholstered wooden chairs, and in another he opted for an L-shaped seating with cane detailing.

The media room

The video also gave a sneak peek around the actor's media room. According to him, he wanted something with a lot of character and therefore chose a media console with a sculptural, camera-inspired design and grooves. The room also has a massive black wood display unit where Ishaan keeps several awards, books, and mementoes collected over the years. A plush grey couch, large windows giving a view of the Mumbai skyline, Buddhist prayer flags, plants, and a quirky lamp completed the decor.

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