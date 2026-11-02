Step inside NBA player Devin Booker's lavish estate with Bali-inspired swimming pool, garage dedicated to classic Chevrolets

Phoenix Suns shooting guard and professional basketball player Devin Booker opened the doors to his palatial home in a video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in February 2022. The NBA all-star's stylish and inviting mansion, situated in the shadow of the Phoenix Mountains in Arizona, is a contemporary desert estate that highlights a design focused on comfort and social gatherings.

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Inside Devin Booker’s desert oasis

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With retracting glass walls, a yard that boasts a Bali-inspired swimming pool, a fire pit, an impressive sneaker collection, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a customised game house equipped with a theatre setup and a pool table, a garage dedicated to his passion for classic Chevrolet automobiles, and a guesthouse, Devin's home is the quintessential bachelor pad of your dreams. Let's take a look inside.

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The design language

{{^usCountry}} The nature surrounding Devin Booker’s residence gives it a feeling of a luxurious resort tucked in an oasis right in the middle of a desert. The stunning Phoenix Mountains Preserve nearby adds to its allure. The estate features a spacious living room, a custom gaming and bar area, an expansive kitchen with a personal chef, a mid-century dining space, a dedicated office converted from a former gaming room, and a master bedroom centred on an oversized custom bed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The nature surrounding Devin Booker’s residence gives it a feeling of a luxurious resort tucked in an oasis right in the middle of a desert. The stunning Phoenix Mountains Preserve nearby adds to its allure. The estate features a spacious living room, a custom gaming and bar area, an expansive kitchen with a personal chef, a mid-century dining space, a dedicated office converted from a former gaming room, and a master bedroom centred on an oversized custom bed. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking to AD about his home and how he brought his vision of his estate to fruition, the basketball player confessed, “When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, I’d close my eyes before bed and imagine what my house might one day look like. I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style. Whenever I walk into my friends’ homes, I’m like a sponge, asking questions and absorbing what I see.”

The expansive layout

Wood and veined marble become integral to the house's design language. An all-surrounding pool, a stunning backyard with palm trees, 12-foot-long sofas, a custom poker table, an open garage with expensive marble flooring, a four-seater white-marble island table that seamlessly blends the open kitchen and dining atmosphere, and a mini bar counter styled with vintage armchairs and a walnut games table steal the show.

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“I know this house is something special. During those long stretches on the road, I can’t stop thinking of getting back here. It’s like something that’s been a part of me my whole life, but I’m just realising it now,” the Phoenix Suns shooting guard told AD.