Step inside Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey's charming 19th-century windmill home in the Hamptons

Robert Downey Jr and Susan Downey's stylish and charming home in the Hamptons is an engineering marvel. The couple turned a converted windmill into their humble abode, where they live with their kids and two cats.

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In a funny home tour video released by Architectural Digest (AD) in October 2017, the couple opened the doors to their living space, showing off their favourite art pieces and quirky decor details in their rooms. According to the Iron Man star, he and his wife wanted something they ‘had not seen a million times’.

Inside Robert Downey Jr's Hamptons home

The couple's Hamptons home is a 19th-century windmill folly. According to AD, it was originally built as a playhouse that was transformed into a full-fledged residence through structural additions grafted onto the building in the decades following its construction.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the many attributes of the estate were proximity to the town of East Hampton, coupled with the privacy of a secluded location; enchanting gardens conjured by landscape designer Joseph Tyree for the home’s previous owners; those sublime trees that dot the lawns like masterpieces of sculpture; and a church spire that is visible from the home. The interiors {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the many attributes of the estate were proximity to the town of East Hampton, coupled with the privacy of a secluded location; enchanting gardens conjured by landscape designer Joseph Tyree for the home’s previous owners; those sublime trees that dot the lawns like masterpieces of sculpture; and a church spire that is visible from the home. The interiors {{/usCountry}}

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According to AD, for the interiors of their windmill house, the couple opted for off-the-rack staples, poppy colours, and soothing neutrals. A major design choice in their house were the eccentric art pieces the couple collected over the years, and some they commissioned from their favourite artists.

Meanwhile, one of Robert and Susan's favourite places in the house is the pool area, featuring a freestanding poolside pavilion; a dining setup centred on a mosaic-topped table; an outdoor living room and bar; and a television almost as large as the screens at the local multiplex.

“We now spend the whole day out there, hanging out with the kids and our friends. Plus, the old pool was dropped into the middle of the lawn, which made me crazy. I hated stepping out onto wet grass. Joe obliged me by installing a proper deck,” Susan told Ad.

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During the tour, the couple also gave a peek into their low-key, minimally designed offices, which have large windows overlooking the garden, with Susan's office serving as the place where their two cats hang out.

On the work front

The Academy Award-winning actor is making a comeback into the Marvel Universe as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday. It is set for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026. He will also be seen in Avengers: Secret Wars, which is scheduled to release on December 17, 2027.