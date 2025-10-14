Are Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin ok? Brothers involved in Hamptons car crash, photos surface

Alec Baldwin and his brother Stephen Baldwin were involved in a car accident on Monday afternoon after reportedly crashing a white Range Rover into a tree in East Hampton, New York. Alec Baldwin got into a car accident in Hamptons on Monday.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Photos obtained by Page Six show the SUV with significant front-end damage.

Are the brother okay?

According to TMZ, both Alec Baldwin and Stephen Baldwin were seen speaking with a police officer at the scene and did not appear to be injured following the crash.

One photo from the scene shows Alec, wearing a gray polo shirt and pants, standing next to the damaged Range Rover while making a call on his cellphone.

At this time, it remains unclear who was driving the vehicle and who owns the SUV. The East Hampton Police Department has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

Why was Alec Baldwin in the Hamptons?

According to Page Six, Alec Baldwin was in the area for the Hamptons International Film Festival, which began on October 5 and wrapped up on Sunday, October 13.

The Emmy-winning actor, 67, serves as a co-chair on the festival's Board Executive Committee.

“He has been out there all week, he attended films and moderated panels,” a source told Page Six.

Alec shows support to wife

Earlier this week, Alec Baldwin publicly supported his wife Hilaria Baldwin, who was recently eliminated from Season 34 of 'Dancing with the Stars.'

In an Instagram video, Alec shared a heartfelt message: "I want to say I love you, Hilaria, and I’m proud of you. It’s been wonderful for the family to be able to support you as you support us every day. This has been such a large part of your life, and this is a dream come true for you.”

“So congratulations and never stop dancing,” he added. “Never stop dancing, Hilaria. I love you so.”