Hilaria Baldwin opens up on Dancing with the Stars Season 34 casting: ‘I didn't know if…’

Hilaria Baldwin has officially joined Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars. This means that her husband, Alec Baldwin and their seven children will be heading west for the fall run in Los Angeles, USA Today reported. “I'm bringing everybody. We just decided to do something crazy and that we'd all go to LA,” the 41-year-old told the outlet. Hilaria Baldwin will take part in Dancing with the Stars Season 34. Alec Baldwin and their kids will join the 41-year-old in Los Angeles.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

In addition to Hilaria, this year’s cast for the hit dance reality show features Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, actor Corey Feldman, NBA veteran Baron Davis, reality figure Dylan Efron, comedian Andy Richter, and actress Elaine Hendrix. They will be joined by Robert Irwin, TikTok star Alix Earle, and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives duo Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt.

Hilaria Baldwin’s journey to DWTS

Hilaria Baldwin trained in ballroom as a kid and competed on New York University’s dance team before shifting her focus to yoga. She even teased fans in recent months by posting lighthearted TikTok routines, often pulling her husband into the fun.

For years, Alec Baldwin encouraged Hilaria to make the leap and reach out to the show. Talking about why she did not appear in earlier seasons, she said, “I didn't know if I belonged in this space. For years, I've been saying, 'I've got a lot of experience. Is that a problem?' Apparently, it's not.”

The challenges ahead

Dancing again will not be without hurdles. Baldwin has not competed in 16 years, after she broke her hip. “I closed the door on that part of my life. I started focusing on yoga, met Alec and we started having kids. My body is different now,” she explained.

She also knows that public votes matter. The Baldwins have dealt with years of scrutiny, from social-media storms to the 30 Rock actor’s legal battles after the 2021 Rust shooting. That case was dismissed last summer, but the controversy lingers.

Hilaria insists she is not performing with any goal in mind. “I've learned in my 40s that if you go through life trying to prove things to people, then you're missing the point and you're missing being present,” she added.

Now paired with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, Baldwin says this season marks a reset. “You collect the good and the bad in life along the way. We are all looking forward to it,” she explained.

FAQs:

1. Who is Hilaria Baldwin’s pro partner on Dancing with the Stars Season 34?

Hilaris Baldwin is paired with Gleb Savchenko.

2. Will Alec Baldwin or the kids appear on Dancing with the Stars Season 34?

No, but the family is moving to Los Angeles during the season.

3. Did TLC renew The Baldwins?

No, the show has not been renewed for a second season.

4. What injury forced Hilaria Baldwin to stop dancing years ago?

She broke her hip 16 years ago and shifted her focus to yoga.