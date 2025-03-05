Menu Explore
Alec Baldwin contemplated suicide after Rust shooting incident, says wife Hilaria: 'He wishes it was him who died'

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Mar 05, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Alec Baldwin wanted to kill himself a day after the shooting incident on Rust set took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the actor's wife has said.

Alec Baldwin's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, has revealed that the actor contemplated suicide and 'wanted to kill himself' after the fateful shooting incident on the sets of his film Rust. The incident left the film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, dead after a gun with a live round was fired accidentally by Alec Baldwin. (Also read: Alec Baldwin diagnosed with PTSD after Rust shooting: 'Why couldn't it have been me?')

Actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie Rust, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
Actor Alec Baldwin attends his trial for involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western movie Rust, July 12, 2024, at Santa Fe County District Court in Santa Fe, N.M. (Ramsay de Give/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

Alec Baldwin wanted to kill himself

In the Baldwin family's new reality show, The Baldwins, Hilaria and Alec talk about the Rust shooting incident. The second episode of the show was released this week and it shows Hilaria talk about how the incident impacted Alec and his health.

A segment of the episode shows Hilaria recalling that day and saying, "I found these text messages the other day between us from the day after. He said he wanted to kill himself."

The scene then cuts to her talking to the camera and adding, "He has survivor's guilt. You're involved in something nobody could even possibly imagine. And so he goes back to that day. He wishes it were him. He would change places in a second. This has affected his health and mental health tremendously. The past few years, he has started having heart problems all of a sudden, and he's been hospitalised multiple times." The show airs on TLC in the US.

The Rust shooting case

In 2021, Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer on Rust, was killed after being accidentally shot by a gun that Baldwin was holding. The actor faced charges, including involuntary manslaughter, but his trial was dismissed in 2024. In January, the actor filed a civil lawsuit against the prosecutors and investigators involved in the case, seeking justice for what he claims was malicious prosecution and violations of his civil rights.

The suit alleges that these officials sought to "scapegoat Baldwin for the acts and omissions of others" despite the lack of evidence to support the charges.

