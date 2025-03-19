‘Unacceptable’: Hilaria Baldwin blasted for ‘publicly humiliating’ husband Alec after snapping at him during interview

Hilaria Baldwin is being slammed online for snapping at her husband, Alec Baldwin, on the red carpet at the Planet Hollywood Times Square opening party they hosted in New York City. Hilaria lashed out at Alec for talking over her while they were both in the middle of an interview with Extra about their TLC series – The Baldwins. Alec Baldwin's wife Hilaria ripped for publicly snapping at him (REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs)(REUTERS)

The interviewer asked the couple if there will be a Season 2 of the series, to which Alec joked, “The Hilaria Show,” and Hilaria said they are “gonna see how it feels” to have the show “be out there.”

“It’s gonna be great. You’re a winner,” Alec told Hilaria while she was responding to the reporter.

“Oh my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking,” Hilaria replied. “No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking.”

“Sorry,” Alec responded. Hilaria then turned to the camera and said, laughing, “This is why we’ll have to just cut him out of the show.”

Hilaria continued to talk to the reporter. Alec walked away to speak with someone off camera.

Hilaria is being blasted on social media for the way she treated her husband during the interview. One X account shared the video clip with the caption, “I’m no Alec Baldwin fan, but this clip is shocking. On the red carpet, he’s building Hilaria up, saying “It’s gonna be great, you’re a winner,” and she snaps back aggressively: “No talking while I’m talking!” TWICE. This is classic narcissistic control—public humiliation, dominance, & ensuring the spotlight is ONLY on her. He looks completely defeated. Not an expert on their relationship, but Hilaria has been accused of narcissistic tendencies before… and this moment feels like a power move.”

‘She is publicly humiliating him’

Many agreed with the user in the comment section of the above video, with one saying, “She's definitely wearing the strap on in this relationship.....” “Is this real if so I’m honestly shocked to see him not respond to her at all. He has such a “bully” reputation and to watch him bow down to her like that was very surprising. Was it staged? Is this how she speaks to him normally? WOW ..very revealing and totally unacceptable behavior,” one user said, while another wrote, “While I don't think Baldwin is a good person, he or Any guy needs to run from a person like this. She is publicly humiliating him.”

“She is a nobody who think she is a somebody, like Meghan Markle,” one user wrote, while another said, “She is out of line”. “I could never imagine speaking to my spouse that way. She is off the charts,” one said.

Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. However, the case was dismissed in July last year on the grounds that prosecutors withheld evidence that may have proved beneficial in Alec’s defence.