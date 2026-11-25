Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina offered a glimpse into his home in Delhi in a video shared by Curly Tales on November 22, taking viewers on a tour of the space and sharing stories behind some of its most personal corners. From cricket memorabilia and family portraits to a rooftop garden and a kitchen filled with familiar flavours, the home reflects Raina’s life beyond the cricket field.

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Located in Vasant Vihar, the house is home to Raina, his wife Priyanka and their children. During the tour, the cricketer showed host Kamiya Jani some of the keepsakes and spaces that hold special meaning for him. (Also read: Step inside Miley Cyrus’s rock-and-roll-inspired Los Angeles home, designed by her mother Tish Cyrus )

A wall filled with cricket memories

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One of the first things Suresh Raina showed during the home tour was a wall dedicated to his cricketing journey. The painting, gifted to him by his wife Priyanka, traces some of the defining moments of his career, including his achievement of becoming the first Indian cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats. The home also features family photographs, including pictures of the couple and their children, adding a personal touch to the interiors.

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{{^usCountry}} The house brings together a largely black-and-white colour scheme with shades of grey, while artwork and decorative accents add colour to the spaces. The spacious living room flows into the dining area, creating an open, connected layout. A grey sofa and matching carpet anchor the seating area, with a metallic coffee table featuring a marble top adding to the contemporary look. Large windows allow natural light to filter into the room, making the space feel bright and welcoming. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The house brings together a largely black-and-white colour scheme with shades of grey, while artwork and decorative accents add colour to the spaces. The spacious living room flows into the dining area, creating an open, connected layout. A grey sofa and matching carpet anchor the seating area, with a metallic coffee table featuring a marble top adding to the contemporary look. Large windows allow natural light to filter into the room, making the space feel bright and welcoming. {{/usCountry}}

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There are also separate seating corners, each with its own focal point. One faces a colourful Tree of Life painting, while another is arranged near a display shelf showcasing Raina’s cricketing achievements. The shelf brings together trophies, certificates, signed bats, caps and medals from his years on the field. A white piano is another interesting addition to the home, and Raina revealed that he enjoys playing it.

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The wall features several reminders of his cricketing journey. Raina recalled receiving his ODI cap from Rahul Dravid in 2005 and his Test cap from Virender Sehwag when he made his Test debut in 2010. He also showed a gift from Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan, presented to him after he completed 5,000 runs for the franchise.

A rooftop space for family time

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Beyond the interiors, the terrace is among the most striking parts of Raina’s home. The expansive rooftop has been turned into a green space with planters, a grassy area and room for the family to spend time together. Raina shared that his children cycle and play there, and that he often joins them for a game of cricket.

The terrace garden is home to several fruit and vegetable plants, including tomatoes, brinjals, green chillies, pomegranates and chikoo. The family uses some of the produce in their cooking, making the garden both a recreational space and a practical extension of their kitchen.

There is also a dedicated corner where the family can unwind. Priyanka uses part of the terrace to teach their daughter Gracia dance forms such as Kathak and Bharatanatyam. The rooftop, therefore, serves several purposes: it is a place for the children to play, for the family to relax and for Raina to spend time outdoors.

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He also revealed that he had brought a traditional stove, or chulha, from his village, hoping to use it to prepare dishes such as makki ki roti and sarson ka saag.

Together, the contemporary interiors, personal photographs, cricket memorabilia and green terrace give the bungalow a mix of modern design and family warmth.