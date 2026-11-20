Actor Swara Bhasker and her husband Fahad Ahmad gave a glimpse of their Mumbai home in a November 17 YouTube video with host Nayandeep Rakshit. From colourful wallpapers and cosy corners to their daughter Raabiyaa’s cheerful bedroom, the bungalow reflects the couple’s personalities, love for family and idea of a perfect living space.

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For Swara, a home is not simply about its appearance. It is a place where she wants her family to feel comfortable and at ease. “Home should be a place where you find peace, where you find small pleasures. You should have your safe space at home,” she said. She hopes the interiors reflect her own personality, describing herself as a “warm, affectionate, inviting person”. (Also read: Step inside Farah Khan's revamped bedroom: From dated interiors and damp walls to a glamorous hotel-style retreat )

A bungalow surrounded by greenery

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{{^usCountry}} Swara and Fahad’s Mumbai bungalow combines spacious family areas with cosy, personal corners. The couple chose the ground-floor home after finding it difficult to find an apartment large enough for their growing family and household staff. Surrounded by greenery, the property offers a sense of space that is rare in central Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Swara and Fahad’s Mumbai bungalow combines spacious family areas with cosy, personal corners. The couple chose the ground-floor home after finding it difficult to find an apartment large enough for their growing family and household staff. Surrounded by greenery, the property offers a sense of space that is rare in central Mumbai. {{/usCountry}}

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The interiors have gradually evolved, with new lighting, patterned wallpapers and other updates adding character to the rooms. Swara revealed that renovation work is still ongoing, but the home already has a lived-in feel, with a mix of existing furniture, newer additions and family heirlooms. Old sofas from Swara’s parents’ Delhi home are among the pieces that have found a place in the bungalow.

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Colourful wallpapers and personal decor

Colour plays an important role in the home’s interiors. Patterned wallpapers bring warmth and personality to the spaces, while art and decorative accents add character. The bungalow also features a collection of books, including versions of the Ramayana and Mahabharata, alongside keepsakes collected by the couple.

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Objects brought back from Patan in Nepal, including masks and a Garuda, add to the home’s eclectic decor. Together, the furniture, books and travel souvenirs give the interiors a personal touch.

Swara Bhasker's home blends colourful wallpapers, family heirlooms, books and travel souvenirs.

Raabiyaa’s colourful room to cosy bedroom

Raabiyaa’s room is one of the most vibrant spaces in the house. Colourful wallpaper, a bright carpet, toys and stickers give it a playful look, while three bookshelves make room for her growing collection of books. Storage has also been added over time to accommodate her toys, and her artwork adds a personal touch to the space.

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In contrast to the larger family areas, Swara and Fahad’s bedroom is relatively compact. Raabiyaa sleeps beside Swara, while Fahad uses a separate mattress, making the most of the available space.

Raabiyaa’s room features colourful wallpaper, toys, stickers and bookshelves.

The bungalow does not have a dedicated makeup room either. Swara’s makeup studio is at her Versova home, while the Mumbai house has a more informal setup, with everyday mirrors doubling up as a place to get ready.

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From its colourful walls and collected furniture to Raabiyaa’s playful room and shelves of books, the bungalow reflects a home built around family life. Its decor is a mix of practical choices and personal details, giving the space a warm, lived-in character.