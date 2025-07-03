These 5 decor hacks can make your small rooms appear larger

Compact homes can often leave you feeling grudgingly claustrophobic. Making rooms appear larger with tight floor plans doesn’t always require big structural changes like tearing down walls, altering ceiling heights, room extensions or entirely refiguring floor plans. Instead, compact spaces can benefit from smart, innate design principles that create the illusion of openness and make interiors feel visually expanded without any renovations. From the right placement of the mirror to a cohesive colour palette. the right design principles help elevate the room's space.(Shutterstock)

Sonali Ashar, founder of Sonali Ashar Designs, shared with HT Lifestyle how homeowners can transform interiors with the help of some smart hacks. She said, “The secret is to create houses that are both aesthetically pleasing and emotionally broadening. One's perception matters more than size. The manner in which a space is utilised, rather than its size, is what gives it a feeling of openness."

Sonali shared 5 design principles that can help make compact homes feel more open:

1. Let light lead- directly or indirectly

The primary advice to enlarge a house is always light, especially natural light, should be allowed. Daylight automatically broadens up spaces, whether through large windows, translucent drapes, or the creative use of glass walls.

So to enhance the light, go for reflective surfaces, mirrors, and polished finishes, all aid in bouncing light across the space, giving it depth.

When sunlight is scarce, a sensible combination of ambient and accent lighting keeps the room from feeling cramped.

2. Create a cohesive colour story

A room's sense of spaciousness is greatly influenced by its colour. Complementary palettes, pastel shades, and muted neutrals all contribute to the visual rhythm. The outcome is an effortless, expansive impression that unifies and calms even small spaces.

Painting surfaces like ceilings, walls, and remnants of identical colours to eliminate boundaries, as opposed to using sharp contrasts.

Cushions or artwork that lends a splash of vibrant colour can offer vitality in the space.

3. Choose furniture that multitasks

Consider nesting tables, stools with discreet storage, or foldable couches.

Give preference to minimalist designs with open bases or legs that reveal larger floor space.

An incredible technique is to use transparent materials, such as glass or acrylic, which seemingly ‘disappear’, letting light and movement through.

Custom cabinets that complement design components can further reduce congestion while enhancing efficiency.

4. Define zones without dividing space

Walls could feel confining when space is at a minimum. Instead, go for slight zoning, such as a change in textures between flooring materials, a hanging lamp over the dinner table, or a carpet to define the living room.

Clear surfaces are preserved for hidden drawers and basic storage options.

‘Less is more’ is applied with intent here.

5. Design with height in mind