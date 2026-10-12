Tried and Tested Cumin Co kitchen products for two months; here is what I would buy again

I cook every day, and with a family at home, my kitchen sees a lot of action. Vegetables get chopped almost every evening, the kids want eggs in their favourite pan, chutneys move between the fridge and dining table, and there is always something being prepped, cooked or served. I have been using these Cumin Co products at home for around two months, as part of our normal cooking and serving routine. The chopping board and pan have had regular use, while the knife has been used for everyday chopping. The mini cocottes have mainly been used at the dining table and for storing condiments in the fridge. I have not tested the cocottes for baking, so that part of the product is not covered by my personal experience.

Two months of everyday cooking put Cumin Co’s chopping board, knife, pan and mini cocottes through regular family kitchen use. (Hindustan Times)

That distinction matters because this is a Tried and Tested review based on how these products have worked in my kitchen, rather than a first look after opening the packaging.

The chopping board has been a clear favourite. The small pan is now something I reach for almost every night. The mini cocottes have become useful for serving, while the knife is the one product I would personally skip.

Here is what I thought of each one.

Cumin Co. The Clean Slate chopping board

This has been my favourite product from the collection. I have used the chopping board constantly for two months, and it still looks almost new. It is smooth, has a good grip on my kitchen counter and works well for everyday chopping. I also do not wash it several times a day. I wash it once at the end of the day, towel dry it thoroughly, and then leave it to air dry overnight. That has worked well for me so far. There is not much else I need from a chopping board. It feels good to use, stays in place and has continued to look nice despite regular use.

My verdict: Buy it if you want a smooth, easy-to-use chopping board for everyday prep. This is one I would buy again.

Cumin Co. knife

This is the one product from the collection I did not really enjoy using. The knife looks great, but I find it heavy in my hand, and I did not think it was particularly sharp. I have used Victorinox knives for years, so I probably have very high expectations when it comes to kitchen knives.

My cook has a completely different opinion. She actually likes the weight and says it lets her chop with a little more force. She enjoys using it, so clearly this comes down to personal preference. For me, the heavier feel is not an advantage. I prefer a lighter knife with a very sharp blade.

My verdict: Consider it if you like a heavier knife. I would skip it if sharpness and a lighter feel are your priorities.

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Cumin Co. induction pan

This little pan has surprised me the most. It is cute, compact and perfect for smaller portions. I like stir-frying my vegetables just before I eat them at night, and this has now become my go-to pan for that. The kids have also claimed it for their eggs. Somehow, frying an egg in this pan has changed the way we make eggs at home because they now prefer it to the other pans.

I have made shakshuka in it too, and the size worked well for that. I also like that it looks good enough to take directly to the dining table. I do not always bother transferring the food to another serving dish. My only complaint is quite simple. I really wish it came with a lid.

My verdict: A yes for smaller meals, eggs and vegetables. If you cook large portions or need a lid, look at a larger pan instead.

Cumin Co. mini cocottes

These are very cute, and I have ended up using them more as serving dishes than as bakeware. At home, they have mainly been used for chutneys and other condiments. I have also moved them from the table to the fridge and back out again between meals, which has made them quite handy. I have not baked in them yet. We are a fairly large family, so the small size does not really work for the savoury portions I would usually make at home. For a dessert, though, I can see the size being much more useful. If you are a couple or planning a date night at home, these could work nicely for individual portions of little lasagne or baked pasta served with a salad. They would also be lovely for small desserts. For my kitchen, I prefer using them on the dining table rather than in the oven.

My verdict: Buy them for serving, condiments, desserts or small portions for two. I would not choose them as family-sized bakeware.

So, what would I buy?

For my kitchen, the chopping board and small induction pan are the clear winners. Both have had regular use over the past two months, and I would happily buy them again.

The mini cocottes make sense if you want small serving pieces or cook for two. The knife is more dependent on personal preference, particularly if you are used to a lighter and sharper blade.

My advice is simple: you do not need the whole collection. Pick the pieces that fit the way you cook, and for me, that means the board and the little pan.

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