Weigh your options: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

* The 13mp camera is on a phone that weighs between 207 gm and 186 gm.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has more RAM than at least two of the four phones.

* Neither the phone with the 13mp camera nor the one with 128GB RAM is the heaviest.

* The phone with the 13mp camera has a 6.3-inch screen.

* The Samson is 10gm lighter than the phone with the 6.5-inch screen.

* Two phones have larger screens than the BlueYou.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has the smallest screen.

* The phone with the 6-inch screen is the lightest.

* Neither the 32GB phone nor the one that weighs 186 gm is made by BlueYou.

* The Fifo has a screen that measures 5.8 inches.

* The phone with 64 gigabytes (GB) of RAM weighs 207 gm.

* The phone with a 50 megapixel (mp) camera and the Samson, not necessarily in that order, have the two largest screens.

“You’re the puzzle dude, aren’t you?” she said. “OK, I’m sending you a bunch of clues. If they can help you figure out which is the lightest, go for it!”

“All right,” I replied. “But which weighs the least? That’s the one I want. I’m tired of lugging around phones that someone has to help me hold to my ear.”

“BlueYou, Fifo, Samson and Appa,” she said. “Can’t go wrong with any of those.”

My phone was recently subjected to an inadvertent bout of swimming. The result: a very dead instrument. So I asked a phone expert I know to suggest some brands I could consider for a replacement.

Which brand did I buy?

Answer:

I bought the BlueYou.