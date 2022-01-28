Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Weigh your options: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza
art culture

Weigh your options: The Wknd Puzzle by Dilip D’Souza

I’m tired of phones that weigh as much as a pile of bricks. So it was all about GB and gm when I set out to buy a new one. Which of the four made the cut?
PREMIUM
(Shutterstock)
Updated on Jan 28, 2022 02:49 PM IST
ByDilip D’Souza

My phone was recently subjected to an inadvertent bout of swimming. The result: a very dead instrument. So I asked a phone expert I know to suggest some brands I could consider for a replacement.

“BlueYou, Fifo, Samson and Appa,” she said. “Can’t go wrong with any of those.”

“All right,” I replied. “But which weighs the least? That’s the one I want. I’m tired of lugging around phones that someone has to help me hold to my ear.”

“You’re the puzzle dude, aren’t you?” she said. “OK, I’m sending you a bunch of clues. If they can help you figure out which is the lightest, go for it!”

Here are her clues.

* The phone with a 50 megapixel (mp) camera and the Samson, not necessarily in that order, have the two largest screens.

* The phone with 64 gigabytes (GB) of RAM weighs 207 gm.

* The Fifo has a screen that measures 5.8 inches.

RELATED STORIES

* Neither the 32GB phone nor the one that weighs 186 gm is made by BlueYou.

* The phone with the 6-inch screen is the lightest.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has the smallest screen.

* Two phones have larger screens than the BlueYou.

* The Samson is 10gm lighter than the phone with the 6.5-inch screen.

* The phone with the 13mp camera has a 6.3-inch screen.

* Neither the phone with the 13mp camera nor the one with 128GB RAM is the heaviest.

* Appa and Fifo don’t make phones with 16GB RAM.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has more RAM than at least two of the four phones.

* The 13mp camera is on a phone that weighs between 207 gm and 186 gm.

Top Mobile Deals

Which brand did I buy?

Scroll down for the answer.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer:

I bought the BlueYou.

My phone was recently subjected to an inadvertent bout of swimming. The result: a very dead instrument. So I asked a phone expert I know to suggest some brands I could consider for a replacement.

“BlueYou, Fifo, Samson and Appa,” she said. “Can’t go wrong with any of those.”

“All right,” I replied. “But which weighs the least? That’s the one I want. I’m tired of lugging around phones that someone has to help me hold to my ear.”

“You’re the puzzle dude, aren’t you?” she said. “OK, I’m sending you a bunch of clues. If they can help you figure out which is the lightest, go for it!”

Here are her clues.

* The phone with a 50 megapixel (mp) camera and the Samson, not necessarily in that order, have the two largest screens.

* The phone with 64 gigabytes (GB) of RAM weighs 207 gm.

* The Fifo has a screen that measures 5.8 inches.

* Neither the 32GB phone nor the one that weighs 186 gm is made by BlueYou.

* The phone with the 6-inch screen is the lightest.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has the smallest screen.

* Two phones have larger screens than the BlueYou.

* The Samson is 10gm lighter than the phone with the 6.5-inch screen.

* The phone with the 13mp camera has a 6.3-inch screen.

* Neither the phone with the 13mp camera nor the one with 128GB RAM is the heaviest.

RELATED STORIES

* Appa and Fifo don’t make phones with 16GB RAM.

* The phone with the 25mp camera has more RAM than at least two of the four phones.

* The 13mp camera is on a phone that weighs between 207 gm and 186 gm.

Which brand did I buy?

Scroll down for the answer.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Answer:

I bought the BlueYou.

Enjoy unlimited digital access with HT Premium

Get flat 50% off on annual subscriptions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Bihar Bandh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP