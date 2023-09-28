Are you Team Navya yet?

In a year of nepo babies (can’t wait for the Archies movie BTW), 25-year-old Navya Naveli Nanda seems almost like an anti-hero. She’d prefer anti-heroine, though. Much of her work in the public eye, since she was 21, has been in gender inequality and getting India to treat women better. Her initiative, Project Naveli, works towards women’s education and economic independence, battling domestic violence, and issues in mental and physical health. She also co-founded Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company. She’s edging close to a million followers on Instagram. Her podcast, What the Hell Navya, has fan, awards, haters... the usual. Navya Naveli Nanda’s work since she was 21, has been in gender inequality and getting India to treat women better. (Navya Naveli Nanda)

Nanda has collaborated with Tinkle on a special issue called Wonder Naari. The magazine has four stories centered on women.

Comic timing Nanda’s Tinkle comic has stories that cover legal awareness, entrepreneurship, mental health and education for women.

In the first tale, Nimaya, characters Aamir and Aisha discuss the job market, essential skills and why education is important. In the second, Udaan, a young boy talks about having anxiety attacks. His friend teaches him the 54321 method of calming down. None of these conversations feels forced or unnatural. Aarti Naik.

Aarti Naik, 27. “Not many people would have heard of her. She works out of a chawl in Mulund, Mumbai . She started Sakhi, a school for over 500 to 600 young girls in the neighbourhood. I really hope people look it up and support it.” Malhar Kalambe.

Malhar Kalambe. “He’s only in his 20s, but on weekend mornings, while we’re probably sleeping, he’s out on coastal clean-ups with his initiative Beach Please. That’s super inspiring; I’m drawn to how committed he is to making the world a cleaner and more sustainable place to live in.”

