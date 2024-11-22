Back to work: What we’re wearing to office after the pandemic

We’ve learnt nothing from the Covid-19 outbreak. Everyone’s still washing their hands wrong, nursing suspicious coughs, and assuming they’re immortal. Turns out, the most visible legacy of the pandemic is in our offices. No one wants to wear anything uncomfortable to work, anymore. YouTube used to show us how to knot a scarf in 12 ways. Now, Reels tell us that pyjamas are actually co-ord sets. Clips tagged #GRWM are styling black, brown and navy track pants as workwear. Kaftans used to be stocked next to swimwear in stores. Now they’re right alongside leggings and heels. Even sneaker companies are putting out sleeker styles, in leather.

Stylists predict that cosy knitwear is the next big thing in workwear. (ADOBE STOCK)