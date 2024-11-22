Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Back to work: What we’re wearing to office after the pandemic

ByUrvee Modwel
Nov 22, 2024 10:14 AM IST

Everyone’s back at the office. Covid flexibilities are long forgotten. But being comfortable is still key. So, what are we wearing to work?

We’ve learnt nothing from the Covid-19 outbreak. Everyone’s still washing their hands wrong, nursing suspicious coughs, and assuming they’re immortal. Turns out, the most visible legacy of the pandemic is in our offices. No one wants to wear anything uncomfortable to work, anymore. YouTube used to show us how to knot a scarf in 12 ways. Now, Reels tell us that pyjamas are actually co-ord sets. Clips tagged #GRWM are styling black, brown and navy track pants as workwear. Kaftans used to be stocked next to swimwear in stores. Now they’re right alongside leggings and heels. Even sneaker companies are putting out sleeker styles, in leather.

Stylists predict that cosy knitwear is the next big thing in workwear. (ADOBE STOCK)
Stylists predict that cosy knitwear is the next big thing in workwear. (ADOBE STOCK)
Amritha Ram from KH House of Khaddar says office wear now reflects personalities not dress codes. (INSTAGRAM/@KHHOUSEOFKHADDAR)
Amritha Ram from KH House of Khaddar says office wear now reflects personalities not dress codes. (INSTAGRAM/@KHHOUSEOFKHADDAR)
Designer Pranay Baidya says matching prints are here to stay.
Designer Pranay Baidya says matching prints are here to stay.
Stylist Rishi Raj says that younger generations prioritise personal style over brand names. (INSTAGRAM/@STYLEJAR)
Stylist Rishi Raj says that younger generations prioritise personal style over brand names. (INSTAGRAM/@STYLEJAR)
Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On