Bonjour, #BrunchBookChallenge 2022

As we spring into the New Year, one thing that remains mutation-free (pun intended) is our good old Brunch Book Challenge
Join the #BrunchBookChallenge and win!
Updated on Jan 02, 2022 03:36 PM IST
ByLubna Salim

As we spring into the New Year, one thing that remains mutation-free (pun intended) is our good old Brunch Book Challenge. Spotting the hashtag #BrunchBookChallenge on Twitter continues to be a source of delight and hope -- to compete, complete and succeed.

The rules this year continue to be super simple: you read 60 books, out of which 15 have to be by Indian authors. Each time you finish reading a book, put out a tweet stating the title, your book count and tag @HTBrunch and #BrunchBookChallenge. That easy!

You’re free to pick your language and genre, and we don’t discriminate between a paperback and an e-book.

While we compile the results from last year, and share them with you before mid-February, we urge you to kickstart this year’s challenge now.

All the best, and happy reading!

From HT Brunch, January 2, 2022

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Lubna Salim

    Lubna Salim is the chief content producer with Brunch. A lifestyle journalist for seven years, she writes on fashion, food, travel and all things luxurious.

