Counting on trolls. See how celebs are playing off their haters

ByUrvee Modwel
Nov 01, 2024 05:31 AM IST

Online trolls used to terrify influencers. Now, hate is hardly a surprise. It’s a sign of engagement, real viewers; a chance to clap back and wield power. Take a look

Tom Holland has haters; Julie Andrews too. There are people out there with enough time on their hands to express their dislike of Robin Williams and Chadwick Boseman, even years after they’ve died. Most public opinion about Arpita Khan, Salman Khan’s younger sister who isn’t even in cinema, paints her as unworthy of her brother’s adoration. Check the comments under any of Greta Thunberg’s older posts, it’s teeming with grown men actively spewing hate at a young woman to whom they have no connection. Pran, who played villains in films from the ’60s to the ’90s, was so reviled, his very name dropped out of favour among Hindu families.

Digital creator Srishti Garg says she’s accepted that hate is part of the job. (INSTAGRAM/@SRISHTIGARGG)
Digital creator Srishti Garg says she's accepted that hate is part of the job. (INSTAGRAM/@SRISHTIGARGG)
Experiential designer Aaquib Wani has turned off his comments in the past to avoid negativity. (INSTAGRAM/@AAQUIBW)
Experiential designer Aaquib Wani has turned off his comments in the past to avoid negativity. (INSTAGRAM/@AAQUIBW)
Digital creator Prableen Kaur Bhomrah says it’s nice when fans defend her from the trolls.
Digital creator Prableen Kaur Bhomrah says it’s nice when fans defend her from the trolls.
Comedian Kajol Srinivasan trained her eyes to glaze over comments that start with ‘This was the worst…’. (INSTAGRAM/@LOLRAKSHAK)
Comedian Kajol Srinivasan trained her eyes to glaze over comments that start with ‘This was the worst…’. (INSTAGRAM/@LOLRAKSHAK)
