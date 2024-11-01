Counting on trolls. See how celebs are playing off their haters

Tom Holland has haters; Julie Andrews too. There are people out there with enough time on their hands to express their dislike of Robin Williams and Chadwick Boseman, even years after they’ve died. Most public opinion about Arpita Khan, Salman Khan’s younger sister who isn’t even in cinema, paints her as unworthy of her brother’s adoration. Check the comments under any of Greta Thunberg’s older posts, it’s teeming with grown men actively spewing hate at a young woman to whom they have no connection. Pran, who played villains in films from the ’60s to the ’90s, was so reviled, his very name dropped out of favour among Hindu families.

Digital creator Srishti Garg says she’s accepted that hate is part of the job. (INSTAGRAM/@SRISHTIGARGG)