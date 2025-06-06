Extra drama: Why are tips becoming the norm with online payments?

Cringe, we know. But who knew that Friends would have so many references to tipping. In an early season, when Rachel (then a waitress) goes out to dinner with her dad and new beau, Ross, her rich father is shown to be a poor tipper. In a later episode, when Monica is waitressing at the diner, a flirty customer leaves her a $20,000 tip. No cap – he turns out to be a tech millionaire. Chandler tries (and fails and fails) to smoothly pass a $20 into a head-waiter’s palm to score a table at a sold-out restaurant. Ross tries tipping the building’s superintendent, hoping he’ll fix the girls’ radiator (Doesn’t work, the guy prefers cookies!). Joey? He always tips the little guy.

When tips are automatically added to payments, it’s companies who benefit, not the delivery worker. (ADOBE STOCK)