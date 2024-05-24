Fanning the fame: Get real with social media sensation Niharika NM
ByUrvee Modwel
May 24, 2024 07:04 AM IST
Niharika NM is working with A-listers and throwing popcorn at them. Cannes? She’s been three times. She’s chosen a Tamil film as a debut. But she’s still just as much the girl next door. What does being “real” mean when you’re at the top? We asked her
Niharika NM has the secret sauce. The 27-year-old, Chennai-born, Bangalore-raised, California-educated engineer- MBA may not know what her secret sauce is. But eight years into making videos, she’s found a way to turn the girl-next-door into the coolest person in the room.
