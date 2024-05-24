Fanning the fame: Get real with social media sensation Niharika NM

Niharika NM has the secret sauce. The 27-year-old, Chennai-born, Bangalore-raised, California-educated engineer- MBA may not know what her secret sauce is. But eight years into making videos, she’s found a way to turn the girl-next-door into the coolest person in the room.

Content creator and influencer Niharika NM is making her movie debut soon. (PHOTO COURTESY NIHARIKA_NM)