 Fanning the fame: Get real with social media sensation Niharika NM - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Fanning the fame: Get real with social media sensation Niharika NM

ByUrvee Modwel
May 24, 2024 07:04 AM IST

Niharika NM is working with A-listers and throwing popcorn at them. Cannes? She’s been three times. She’s chosen a Tamil film as a debut. But she’s still just as much the girl next door. What does being “real” mean when you’re at the top? We asked her

Niharika NM has the secret sauce. The 27-year-old, Chennai-born, Bangalore-raised, California-educated engineer- MBA may not know what her secret sauce is. But eight years into making videos, she’s found a way to turn the girl-next-door into the coolest person in the room.

Content creator and influencer Niharika NM is making her movie debut soon. (PHOTO COURTESY NIHARIKA_NM)
Content creator and influencer Niharika NM is making her movie debut soon. (PHOTO COURTESY NIHARIKA_NM)
The content creator recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, her third appearance so far. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
The content creator recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, her third appearance so far. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
Stars such as Priyanka Chopra JOnas feature in Niharika NM’s Instagram Reels. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
Stars such as Priyanka Chopra JOnas feature in Niharika NM’s Instagram Reels. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
Niharika is a fan of black-cod with miso, which is served at Nobu in LA.
Niharika is a fan of black-cod with miso, which is served at Nobu in LA.
For nights in, Niharika prefers psychological thrillers such as Get Out.
For nights in, Niharika prefers psychological thrillers such as Get Out.
The content creator also loves animated movies such as Coco. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
The content creator also loves animated movies such as Coco. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
The digital influencer’s playlist has inspirational songs from films like Chak De India.
The digital influencer’s playlist has inspirational songs from films like Chak De India.
Niharika says she follows the hair care routines her mother taught her. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
Niharika says she follows the hair care routines her mother taught her. (INSTAGRAM/@NIHARIKA_NM)
The influencer has worked with Ajay Devgn and John Legend too.
The influencer has worked with Ajay Devgn and John Legend too.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Fanning the fame: Get real with social media sensation Niharika NM
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On