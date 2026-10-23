...
...
Next Story

Get to know... Esha Singh

Published on: Oct 23, 2026, 03:26:16 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
Prefer HTon Google
Esha Singh won the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan.
Esha Singh won the silver medal in the women’s 25m pistol at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan.
Advertisement

Sports shooter Esha Singh (@EshaSingh) is listening to Olivia Dean, celebrating her Asian Games win and wishing she was better at maths

Currently, I am: Taking a moment to enjoy the silver medal win in the women’s 25m pistol at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan.

High point in life: In 2026, I won Gold in the 25m pistol at the ISSF World Cup in Munich, and set a world record. After two medal-less trips, I fixed a grip issue and finally executed under pressure. The real victory was trusting my process.

Low point in life: Missing a medal at the 2024 Olympics. It reshaped how I see setbacks and showed me what I need to work on.

On my playlist: Baby Steps, by Olivia Dean; Urike Urike, by Sid Sriram and Ramya Behara; “Loser, by Tame Impala (Kevin Parker).

Today I’m craving: A grilled meal.

Last thing I ordered online: Probably something completely unnecessary that I convinced myself I needed.

App I check before going to bed: Alarm Clock. I always double-check AM and PM.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t be so hard on yourself. You’re doing better than you think you are.

My favourite subject in school: Biology.

I’d swipe right on: A sense of humour.

My secret skill: I’m good at separating the person from the athlete.

My favourite Sunday memory: Dad and I would venture out and end up doing something unexpected. That’s how I discovered shooting.

My plans for next Sunday: Sleep well, enjoy home food, spend time with my family, and go-karting with friends.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Nagarjuna in Film Nagar. He realised my dog had appeared in the movie Manam. “Oh, that dog was yours?” A funny, unexpected exchange.

My favourite bad habit: Staying up late.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Go back to when I started shooting and watch that little girl pick up a pistol for the first time.

From HT Brunch, October 24, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
silver medal
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Home/Lifestyle/Brunch/Get to know... Esha Singh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON