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Get to know... Nishu Tiwari

Published on: Oct 30, 2026, 03:28:02 IST
By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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Nishu Tiwari was left star-struck when Farah Khan visited her home.
Nishu Tiwari was left star-struck when Farah Khan visited her home.
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Content creator Nishu Tiwari (@INishuTiwari) is craving momos, swiping right on humour and never buying followers

Currently, I am: Filming for my YouTube channel, travelling, and working on collaborations.

High point in life: Winning Entertainment & Comedy Creator of the Year at the Navbharat Influencers Awards, 2025, and crossing 1B views in 2026 on YouTube.

Low point in life: In 2021, I was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had auditory hallucinations. A year on medication reshaped my work and life.

On my playlist: Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, by Kishore Kumar; Apna Bana Le by Arijit Singh; Illegal Weapon 2.0, by Garry Sandhu and Jasmine Sandlas.

One thing I would never buy: Followers..

Today I’m craving: Momos.

Last thing I ordered online: Clothes. I always feel like I have nothing to wear.

App I check before bed: Instagram. I plan to scroll for five minutes, and somehow, an hour has passed.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t trust people too easily. Learn to recognise who deserves your trust.

My favourite subject in school: Sociology. My curiosity about people and society shows in the content I create today.

A superpower I wish I had: Mind-reading.

My favourite Sunday memory: Mom’s rajma chawal.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Farah Khan. She visited my home and featured me in her video. I was happy, nervous, and overwhelmed all at once.

My favourite bad habit: Fast food. I know I should eat healthier, but my cravings often win.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d spend more time with my father—one more heartfelt conversation, one picture together.

The best thing about fame: People call me Didi, strangers treat me like family.

The worst thing about fame: People also secretly film me without consent and posting it online.

From HT Brunch, October 31, 2026

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

 
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Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
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